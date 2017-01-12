& cplSiteName &

Huawei Selected as an OpenStack Supplier for Vodafone Group

12/1/2017
SHENZHEN, China -- Huawei today announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Group as an approved vendor to supply its FusionSphere OpenStack platform, to support the operator’s global roll out of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networks (SDN).

Vodafone is driving the adoption of SDN and NFV technologies across its group, together with the necessary operational transformation required to deliver increased agility, consistency and efficiency across all of its businesses.

“We are delighted to add Huawei as a supplier for our network transformation programme,” said Fran Heeran, Vodafone Group’s Head of Network Virtualisation. “Openness and standards are key to our future strategy and OpenStack is an important element of our transformation program. We look forward to working with Huawei to accelerate the deployment of virtualized resources and services.

Zheng Yelai, President of Huawei IT Product Line, stated: "We are delighted to be selected to participate in such an ambitious transformation programme at Vodafone. Huawei is committed to open standards and customer centricity and will continue to increase its investments in OpenStack development and contributions back to the open source community. Huawei is providing Vodafone with the key technologies to become future-ready in network capabilities and to embrace all that digital business has to offer."

FusionSphere cloud operating system is a focal point in Huawei's cloud strategy. Standard OpenStack interfaces, community-enhanced features, and open access to third-party VNFs make the system well suited to telecom cloud use cases. A rich set of Huawei O&M tools simplify network deployments and deliver the much needed agility in operating NFV networks. OpenStack-based FusionSphere is being widely applied to telecom, private, and public clouds and the full spectrum of accompanying use cases with demonstrated success at over 400 projects worldwide. The solution is helping carriers build open, agile, and highly reliable cloud data centers.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD)

