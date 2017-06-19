& cplSiteName &

ZTE Releases White Paper on Containerized vEPC Application

7/21/2017
SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released the NFV Reference Design for a Containerized vEPC Application whitepaper, together with Intel Corp., ZTE’s strategic partner, to present their latest insights on how virtualization technologies can help operators accelerate network transformation.

As leading companies in the industry ecosystem, ZTE and Intel are committed to the research of convergence application of Cloud Native and network function virtualization (NFV). Intel provides microservice-based NFV application container solutions, and supports ZTE in the development of virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) applications based on Cloud Native and used for testing and verification.

As highlighted in the white paper, vEPC application based on Cloud Native architecture is compatible with and open to cloud platforms based on open source container technology. In addition, this vEPC application uses microservice design to achieve network function atomization, enabling quick delivery and flexible deployment. Each microservice is run, upgraded and deployed separately, achieving rapid service go-live and flexible scale-in/out. vEPC microservice adopts a stateless design, providing operators with carrier-grade assurance from the application layer, and achieving 99.999 percent carrier-grade reliability in commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware.

With the convergence of multiple wireless technologies including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and WiFi, ZTE vEPC solution’s architecture is fully compatible with 5G, with guaranteed upper layer service continuity for future wireless network evolution and upgrades. This also ensures value continuity of terminals and operator’s equipment investment in the long run.

The release of the NFV Reference Design for a Containerized vEPC Application white paper is testament to ZTE’s leadership in virtualization technology. As the pioneer of NFV cloud deployment in the new era of global network and operation transformation, ZTE will continue to promote healthy development of virtualization ecosystems in the future.

ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763)

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.