Containers Key to Virtualization

As virtualization continues to increase in importance, containers will increasingly take center stage. Over the coming months, expect to see alternatives to Kubernetes as the de facto scheduler, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) with its own open source project, Blox, and Docker, which integrated its Swarm container into its platform in June.

Also key to containers are the issues of statefulness and security. Multiple companies are working to make it practical to run stateful applications in containers. Others are tackling the ability of containers to share one OS kernel or to enable containers to divide processes into microservices, shoring up security.

The EPIC software platform from BlueData lets users quickly create Hadoop or Spark clusters across an enterprise and allow multiple clusters to share access to the same data storage.

PX-Enterprise from Portworx is virtual block storage fabric that deploys as a container and enables deployment of apps on any hardware.

Quay Enterprise from CoreOS is one container registry for an entire enterprise that's delivered as a set of containers that can run on any infrastructure.

— Denise Culver, Director of Online Research, Heavy Reading