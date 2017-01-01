About Us RegisterLogin Follow
NFV & Security


Wednesday, July 26 - 1:00 p.m. EDT

NFV provisions for greater automation in response to new and emerging security threats, but the landscape in which these threats emerge is infinitely more complex than in legacy networks. Service providers face growing security challenges as networks are built on a variety of physical and virtual platforms on equipment from multiple vendors, and building in security can slow deployment of new services. This course covers the challenges operators face in furthering their goals for NFV while also meeting security requirements.

Schedule At-A-Glance

Upskill U offers decision-makers the education they need to navigate the sweeping changes happening in the communications industry.

Here's a snapshot of our upcoming courses. Click on the topic to register.

Message Boards
Posted by fuzzy_logic

 Hello

 Join the Conversation
Posted by cindycindy

 thanks as well

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 That's really helpful, thanks @Travis!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert

 Back to the 'pass the buck to the application layer' question...  we believe that all layers will have a role.  Most meaningful work will be how to cross-correlate these, in realtime.  Examples we had running...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @Travis thanks again for sticking around to answer more of our questions and for an excellent lecture this afternoon! Listeners - thanks for tuning in and as always for your spot-on questions! I hope to see you at our Light...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Phs113

 Thanks

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001

 @Christie-regarding your post.   I put real-time analytics in a transaction bucket - think of your checkout experience and the analytics that Fin Service orgs are doing to allow your purchase to go through vs. being...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert

 Workforce impacts...  Story of our Network SW Dev team.  We intentionally built an organization made up of a blended skillset from Ops, Arch, Engineering, Enterprise, other -- as a meaningful coming together of...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @Travis thanks for sticking around to answer more questions! Here's one more from earlier from a listener about latency:  To speak of the weaknesses of this legacy "Are you there?" networking methodology, isn't this...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001

 @maryam-I was thinking more as Long-term time frame point of view.

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001

 @Tewert-PBR is not common-place today is it?(as an added feature-set)?

 Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact

 Good question about costs also are saving realized more upfront or is timeframe more long term?

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001

 @Kelsey-How much in terms of costs we can save in enterprises by using AI?

 Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert

 Regarding SD-WAN, capabilities such as Performance Based Routing (PBR) and related, are in play now.  Next pursuits will be more application performance centric as well as interesting monitor/adjust scenarios within...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact

 Have a great weekend to all!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson

 Thank you! 

 Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson

 Question: I'm not sure if I missed this in the lecture. But, how does the new model impact the workforce?

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @maryam that's good to hear, thanks for joining!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by LAronowitz

 Thank you!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001

 @Kelsey-Wow! AI in networks? Must be really high-level stuff.

 Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson

 Great lecture!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by mng958

 great, thanks

 Join the Conversation
Posted by gmcniff1

 Travis,   Is L3 considering adoptiing or trialing AT&T's ECOMP platform?   Thanks,   Greg

 Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact

 Kelsey thanks for the great session--I always learn something new at upskill U

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Harrytrick

 Thank you!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @Travis listener Q:  Now that Level 3 has launched its own SD-WAN solution, when do we get to the point in analytics and AI where we can have a fully smart SD-WAN...to the point of an SON (self-organized network)?

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @michelle ha! me too

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 Thanks, Kelsey and Travis! (And thanks for getting to my question on latency vs. complexity!)

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Nadier

 Thanks for covering LTE 

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle

 I hope there's plenty of bacon!!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact

 Very interesting discussion I enjoyed learning more!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle

 Great session indeed!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Nadier

 Thanks

 Join the Conversation
Posted by cindycindy

 great insights

 Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact

 mrobuck exactly the wait time can be deadly and cause compounding problems!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson

 @maryam@impact - Indeed! :-)

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle

 Rebranding!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle

 good point @mrobuck -- quick reaction can help greatly

 Join the Conversation
Posted by mrobuck

 The big thing with consumer customers is being able to react quickly instead of waiting on network probes, or after a failure has occurred. 

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle

 Great question about customer satisfaction data!!

 Join the Conversation
Upskill U Honor Roll

Cum Laude
abhi2401

Magna Cum Laude
aimalkhan

Magna Cum Laude
ale.arceo

Summa Cum Laude
alexwang26

Summa Cum Laude
amikat

Magna Cum Laude
ANON1249958086129

Magna Cum Laude
apatelvz

Summa Cum Laude
arifhrashid

Cum Laude
Arun1975

Cum Laude
Ashu001

Cum Laude
AT00123930

Summa Cum Laude
awgill

Magna Cum Laude
batye

Magna Cum Laude
bbobo984

Magna Cum Laude
bherbert752

Cum Laude
bizvuong

Summa Cum Laude
BLeung070

Magna Cum Laude
brubin105

Summa Cum Laude
Business66421

Magna Cum Laude
Business82603

Magna Cum Laude
chgilpin

Magna Cum Laude
chimbot

Cum Laude
chloenephos

Magna Cum Laude
cindycindy

Magna Cum Laude
cneidorf

Magna Cum Laude
cobh_rambler

Summa Cum Laude
danielcawrey

Cum Laude
danleejr

Summa Cum Laude
david.law.jr

Magna Cum Laude
davidstevenson

Summa Cum Laude
dbanderso

Magna Cum Laude
DEEH

Summa Cum Laude
dfperson

Summa Cum Laude
Director34131

Summa Cum Laude
dlanzendorf

Magna Cum Laude
dliu070

Magna Cum Laude
dmcgillivray980

Summa Cum Laude
Duh!

Summa Cum Laude
ehuman0

Cum Laude
emboussi

Magna Cum Laude
erasree

Cum Laude
Faisal Khan

Magna Cum Laude
faryl

Cum Laude
fernandolarrarte

Summa Cum Laude
gaarmet

Summa Cum Laude
GeorgiaCougar0

Summa Cum Laude
gliptak

Magna Cum Laude
GlobalAc23783

Cum Laude
GM&Head-41194

Summa Cum Laude
gneangodav8v

Summa Cum Laude
Harrytrick

Magna Cum Laude
henryzhang

Cum Laude
hlee750

Summa Cum Laude
hmchen

Magna Cum Laude
hsiehd

Summa Cum Laude
Hsweda

Magna Cum Laude
igorshtern

Magna Cum Laude
JACK0-07

Magna Cum Laude
jainsuk

Magna Cum Laude
jayakd0

Summa Cum Laude
Joe Stanganelli

Magna Cum Laude
joeday

Summa Cum Laude
JohnGordon

Magna Cum Laude
JonM069

Magna Cum Laude
jorgealeitao

Magna Cum Laude
jose.vallejos@cableone.biz

Magna Cum Laude
jroberts112

Magna Cum Laude
jsegar@winntel.com

Summa Cum Laude
jwong@windmobile.ca

Cum Laude
kchau

Summa Cum Laude
kfungm1v

Summa Cum Laude
khangvd

Summa Cum Laude
klogan453

Summa Cum Laude
KostasKompocholis

Cum Laude
KR446

Magna Cum Laude
ksoon60501

Summa Cum Laude
LAronowitz

Cum Laude
lesa

Magna Cum Laude
linkedin51335

Magna Cum Laude
losvigils

Magna Cum Laude
madonselamaj

Magna Cum Laude
maohongsen

Cum Laude
markstrong007

Summa Cum Laude
maryam@impact

Summa Cum Laude
MatSam1122

Magna Cum Laude
MengS088

Cum Laude
mgendy

Cum Laude
mhixson840

Summa Cum Laude
Michelle

Summa Cum Laude
mng958

Magna Cum Laude
MrBruce

Magna Cum Laude
mrobuck

Magna Cum Laude
mwatt

Summa Cum Laude
nadendlas

Cum Laude
nichug

Cum Laude
NoahUU

Magna Cum Laude
owner71552

Cum Laude
ph0ebus

Magna Cum Laude
Phs113

Summa Cum Laude
pperrier750

Magna Cum Laude
qhom11301

Summa Cum Laude
r_o_9876

Cum Laude
RadioPla89147

Magna Cum Laude
rinkobc9

Magna Cum Laude
Robson Esteves

Summa Cum Laude
S.Karlas

Summa Cum Laude
sa316528

Magna Cum Laude
sasaki-takashi

Summa Cum Laude
sawad

Magna Cum Laude
sbrolin

Magna Cum Laude
Schalkwijk

Magna Cum Laude
shakonroll

Magna Cum Laude
shirleyong

Summa Cum Laude
shivarr

Magna Cum Laude
snuelle630

Summa Cum Laude
ss8079

Magna Cum Laude
SystemsS75737

Magna Cum Laude
tachun

Cum Laude
tboelter

Magna Cum Laude
tdeganus

Magna Cum Laude
thor308

Cum Laude
Tony Fea

Summa Cum Laude
tonytalerico

Cum Laude
treas77

Cum Laude
Tuntunoompt

Cum Laude
twchung

Cum Laude
urianke21

Magna Cum Laude
waqarali

Magna Cum Laude
william.w.au@gmail.com

Cum Laude
williamd079

Magna Cum Laude
wwlau@mail.com

Magna Cum Laude
yungyu

Magna Cum Laude
zachariah.crawford

Summa Cum Laude
zxc888142220

Cum Laude
zzgundam010@hotmail.com
