NFV & Security
Wednesday, July 26 - 1:00 p.m. EDT
NFV provisions for greater automation in response to new and emerging security threats, but the landscape in which these threats emerge is infinitely more complex than in legacy networks. Service providers face growing security challenges as networks are built on a variety of physical and virtual platforms on equipment from multiple vendors, and building in security can slow deployment of new services. This course covers the challenges operators face in furthering their goals for NFV while also meeting security requirements.
Please RegisterIf you are already a registered user of Light Reading, please login to access this content without re-entering your information.
Schedule At-A-Glance
Upskill U offers decision-makers the education they need to navigate the sweeping changes happening in the communications industry.
Here's a snapshot of our upcoming courses. Click on the topic to register.
Message Boards
Posted by fuzzy_logic
Hello
Join the Conversation
Hello
Join the Conversation
Posted by cindycindy
thanks as well
Join the Conversation
thanks as well
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
That's really helpful, thanks @Travis!
Join the Conversation
That's really helpful, thanks @Travis!
Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert
Back to the 'pass the buck to the application layer' question... we believe that all layers will have a role. Most meaningful work will be how to cross-correlate these, in realtime. Examples we had running...
Join the Conversation
Back to the 'pass the buck to the application layer' question... we believe that all layers will have a role. Most meaningful work will be how to cross-correlate these, in realtime. Examples we had running...
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
@Travis thanks again for sticking around to answer more of our questions and for an excellent lecture this afternoon! Listeners - thanks for tuning in and as always for your spot-on questions! I hope to see you at our Light...
Join the Conversation
@Travis thanks again for sticking around to answer more of our questions and for an excellent lecture this afternoon! Listeners - thanks for tuning in and as always for your spot-on questions! I hope to see you at our Light...
Join the Conversation
Posted by Phs113
Thanks
Join the Conversation
Thanks
Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001
@Christie-regarding your post. I put real-time analytics in a transaction bucket - think of your checkout experience and the analytics that Fin Service orgs are doing to allow your purchase to go through vs. being...
Join the Conversation
@Christie-regarding your post. I put real-time analytics in a transaction bucket - think of your checkout experience and the analytics that Fin Service orgs are doing to allow your purchase to go through vs. being...
Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert
Workforce impacts... Story of our Network SW Dev team. We intentionally built an organization made up of a blended skillset from Ops, Arch, Engineering, Enterprise, other -- as a meaningful coming together of...
Join the Conversation
Workforce impacts... Story of our Network SW Dev team. We intentionally built an organization made up of a blended skillset from Ops, Arch, Engineering, Enterprise, other -- as a meaningful coming together of...
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
@Travis thanks for sticking around to answer more questions! Here's one more from earlier from a listener about latency: To speak of the weaknesses of this legacy "Are you there?" networking methodology, isn't this...
Join the Conversation
@Travis thanks for sticking around to answer more questions! Here's one more from earlier from a listener about latency: To speak of the weaknesses of this legacy "Are you there?" networking methodology, isn't this...
Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001
@maryam-I was thinking more as Long-term time frame point of view.
Join the Conversation
@maryam-I was thinking more as Long-term time frame point of view.
Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001
@Tewert-PBR is not common-place today is it?(as an added feature-set)?
Join the Conversation
@Tewert-PBR is not common-place today is it?(as an added feature-set)?
Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact
Good question about costs also are saving realized more upfront or is timeframe more long term?
Join the Conversation
Good question about costs also are saving realized more upfront or is timeframe more long term?
Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001
@Kelsey-How much in terms of costs we can save in enterprises by using AI?
Join the Conversation
@Kelsey-How much in terms of costs we can save in enterprises by using AI?
Join the Conversation
Posted by TEwert
Regarding SD-WAN, capabilities such as Performance Based Routing (PBR) and related, are in play now. Next pursuits will be more application performance centric as well as interesting monitor/adjust scenarios within...
Join the Conversation
Regarding SD-WAN, capabilities such as Performance Based Routing (PBR) and related, are in play now. Next pursuits will be more application performance centric as well as interesting monitor/adjust scenarios within...
Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact
Have a great weekend to all!
Join the Conversation
Have a great weekend to all!
Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson
Question: I'm not sure if I missed this in the lecture. But, how does the new model impact the workforce?
Join the Conversation
Question: I'm not sure if I missed this in the lecture. But, how does the new model impact the workforce?
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
@maryam that's good to hear, thanks for joining!
Join the Conversation
@maryam that's good to hear, thanks for joining!
Join the Conversation
Posted by LAronowitz
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Posted by Ashu001
@Kelsey-Wow! AI in networks? Must be really high-level stuff.
Join the Conversation
@Kelsey-Wow! AI in networks? Must be really high-level stuff.
Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson
Great lecture!
Join the Conversation
Great lecture!
Join the Conversation
Posted by mng958
great, thanks
Join the Conversation
great, thanks
Join the Conversation
Posted by gmcniff1
Travis, Is L3 considering adoptiing or trialing AT&T's ECOMP platform? Thanks, Greg
Join the Conversation
Travis, Is L3 considering adoptiing or trialing AT&T's ECOMP platform? Thanks, Greg
Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact
Kelsey thanks for the great session--I always learn something new at upskill U
Join the Conversation
Kelsey thanks for the great session--I always learn something new at upskill U
Join the Conversation
Posted by Harrytrick
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Thank you!
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
@Travis listener Q: Now that Level 3 has launched its own SD-WAN solution, when do we get to the point in analytics and AI where we can have a fully smart SD-WAN...to the point of an SON (self-organized network)?
Join the Conversation
@Travis listener Q: Now that Level 3 has launched its own SD-WAN solution, when do we get to the point in analytics and AI where we can have a fully smart SD-WAN...to the point of an SON (self-organized network)?
Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser
@michelle ha! me too
Join the Conversation
@michelle ha! me too
Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli
Thanks, Kelsey and Travis! (And thanks for getting to my question on latency vs. complexity!)
Join the Conversation
Thanks, Kelsey and Travis! (And thanks for getting to my question on latency vs. complexity!)
Join the Conversation
Posted by Nadier
Thanks for covering LTE
Join the Conversation
Thanks for covering LTE
Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle
I hope there's plenty of bacon!!
Join the Conversation
I hope there's plenty of bacon!!
Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact
Very interesting discussion I enjoyed learning more!
Join the Conversation
Very interesting discussion I enjoyed learning more!
Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle
Great session indeed!
Join the Conversation
Great session indeed!
Join the Conversation
Posted by Nadier
Thanks
Join the Conversation
Thanks
Join the Conversation
Posted by cindycindy
great insights
Join the Conversation
great insights
Join the Conversation
Posted by maryam@impact
mrobuck exactly the wait time can be deadly and cause compounding problems!
Join the Conversation
mrobuck exactly the wait time can be deadly and cause compounding problems!
Join the Conversation
Posted by dfperson
@maryam@impact - Indeed! :-)
Join the Conversation
@maryam@impact - Indeed! :-)
Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle
Rebranding!
Join the Conversation
Rebranding!
Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle
good point @mrobuck -- quick reaction can help greatly
Join the Conversation
good point @mrobuck -- quick reaction can help greatly
Join the Conversation
Posted by mrobuck
The big thing with consumer customers is being able to react quickly instead of waiting on network probes, or after a failure has occurred.
Join the Conversation
The big thing with consumer customers is being able to react quickly instead of waiting on network probes, or after a failure has occurred.
Join the Conversation
Posted by Michelle
Great question about customer satisfaction data!!
Join the Conversation
Great question about customer satisfaction data!!
Join the Conversation
Upskill U Honor Roll
Cum Laude
abhi2401
Magna Cum Laude
aimalkhan
Magna Cum Laude
ale.arceo
Summa Cum Laude
alexwang26
Summa Cum Laude
amikat
Magna Cum Laude
ANON1249958086129
Magna Cum Laude
apatelvz
Summa Cum Laude
arifhrashid
Cum Laude
Arun1975
Cum Laude
Ashu001
Cum Laude
AT00123930
Summa Cum Laude
awgill
Magna Cum Laude
batye
Magna Cum Laude
bbobo984
Magna Cum Laude
bherbert752
Cum Laude
bizvuong
Summa Cum Laude
BLeung070
Magna Cum Laude
brubin105
Summa Cum Laude
Business66421
Magna Cum Laude
Business82603
Magna Cum Laude
chgilpin
Magna Cum Laude
chimbot
Cum Laude
chloenephos
Magna Cum Laude
cindycindy
Magna Cum Laude
cneidorf
Magna Cum Laude
cobh_rambler
Summa Cum Laude
danielcawrey
Cum Laude
danleejr
Summa Cum Laude
david.law.jr
Magna Cum Laude
davidstevenson
Summa Cum Laude
dbanderso
Magna Cum Laude
DEEH
Summa Cum Laude
dfperson
Summa Cum Laude
Director34131
Summa Cum Laude
dlanzendorf
Magna Cum Laude
dliu070
Magna Cum Laude
dmcgillivray980
Summa Cum Laude
Duh!
Summa Cum Laude
ehuman0
Cum Laude
emboussi
Magna Cum Laude
erasree
Cum Laude
Faisal Khan
Magna Cum Laude
faryl
Cum Laude
fernandolarrarte
Summa Cum Laude
gaarmet
Summa Cum Laude
GeorgiaCougar0
Summa Cum Laude
gliptak
Magna Cum Laude
GlobalAc23783
Cum Laude
GM&Head-41194
Summa Cum Laude
gneangodav8v
Summa Cum Laude
Harrytrick
Magna Cum Laude
henryzhang
Cum Laude
hlee750
Summa Cum Laude
hmchen
Magna Cum Laude
hsiehd
Summa Cum Laude
Hsweda
Magna Cum Laude
igorshtern
Magna Cum Laude
JACK0-07
Magna Cum Laude
jainsuk
Magna Cum Laude
jayakd0
Summa Cum Laude
Joe Stanganelli
Magna Cum Laude
joeday
Summa Cum Laude
JohnGordon
Magna Cum Laude
JonM069
Magna Cum Laude
jorgealeitao
Magna Cum Laude
jose.vallejos@cableone.biz
Magna Cum Laude
jroberts112
Magna Cum Laude
jsegar@winntel.com
Summa Cum Laude
jwong@windmobile.ca
Cum Laude
kchau
Summa Cum Laude
kfungm1v
Summa Cum Laude
khangvd
Summa Cum Laude
klogan453
Summa Cum Laude
KostasKompocholis
Cum Laude
KR446
Magna Cum Laude
ksoon60501
Summa Cum Laude
LAronowitz
Cum Laude
lesa
Magna Cum Laude
linkedin51335
Magna Cum Laude
losvigils
Magna Cum Laude
madonselamaj
Magna Cum Laude
maohongsen
Cum Laude
markstrong007
Summa Cum Laude
maryam@impact
Summa Cum Laude
MatSam1122
Magna Cum Laude
MengS088
Cum Laude
mgendy
Cum Laude
mhixson840
Summa Cum Laude
Michelle
Summa Cum Laude
mng958
Magna Cum Laude
MrBruce
Magna Cum Laude
mrobuck
Magna Cum Laude
mwatt
Summa Cum Laude
nadendlas
Cum Laude
nichug
Cum Laude
NoahUU
Magna Cum Laude
owner71552
Cum Laude
ph0ebus
Magna Cum Laude
Phs113
Summa Cum Laude
pperrier750
Magna Cum Laude
qhom11301
Summa Cum Laude
r_o_9876
Cum Laude
RadioPla89147
Magna Cum Laude
rinkobc9
Magna Cum Laude
Robson Esteves
Summa Cum Laude
S.Karlas
Summa Cum Laude
sa316528
Magna Cum Laude
sasaki-takashi
Summa Cum Laude
sawad
Magna Cum Laude
sbrolin
Magna Cum Laude
Schalkwijk
Magna Cum Laude
shakonroll
Magna Cum Laude
shirleyong
Summa Cum Laude
shivarr
Magna Cum Laude
snuelle630
Summa Cum Laude
ss8079
Magna Cum Laude
SystemsS75737
Magna Cum Laude
tachun
Cum Laude
tboelter
Magna Cum Laude
tdeganus
Magna Cum Laude
thor308
Cum Laude
Tony Fea
Summa Cum Laude
tonytalerico
Cum Laude
treas77
Cum Laude
Tuntunoompt
Cum Laude
twchung
Cum Laude
urianke21
Magna Cum Laude
waqarali
Magna Cum Laude
william.w.au@gmail.com
Cum Laude
williamd079
Magna Cum Laude
wwlau@mail.com
Magna Cum Laude
yungyu
Magna Cum Laude
zachariah.crawford
Summa Cum Laude
zxc888142220
Cum Laude
zzgundam010@hotmail.com