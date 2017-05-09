NexGuard Partners With Ericsson to Launch Network ID Watermarking

NEW YORK -- NexGuard, a Kudelski Group company and the leading provider of forensic watermarking technology and solutions, today announced its Network ID product, launched as a technology partnership with Ericsson, at IBC 2017 (Amsterdam, The Netherlands on September 14-19, 2017).

NexGuard’s Network ID solution inserts a unique invisible and robust forensic watermark in primary distribution feeds for linear TV, be it satellite or fiber. The watermark provides clear evidence of the distribution path to determine the source of illegally distributed signals (e.g. for live sports broadcasts). This allows the content owner to focus their anti-piracy efforts on the sources of significant piracy. The Network ID watermark also serves as proof of ownership to enable the take down of pirated streams (e.g. from social media).

The Network ID solution has been designed for today’s global mission critical broadcast systems and has already been integrated with Ericsson’s RX8200 Advanced Modular Receiver for satellite distribution applications. The RX8200 Advanced Modular Receiver is the world’s bestselling IRD. Now with DVB-S2X and HEVC upgradeability, it is also the most future-proof. Broadcasters need to deploy receivers for many different tasks in many different operational circumstances. Ericsson’s RX8200 receiver offers ultimate operational flexibility by providing capability for decoding of all video formats, all video compression formats and total connectivity for all transmission mediums via a comprehensive choice of options.

Maurice van Riek, Kudelski Group SVP Content and Asset Security, said: “Tracing illicit content activity is a necessary and critical first step in fighting today’s greatest piracy challenges, such as the illegal re-distribution of live sports. NexGuard is honored to be working with Ericsson to provide a solution that is pre-integrated with today’s TV & Media industry workflows. Network ID offers a clear indication of the sources of piracy, so that rights holders can focus their anti-piracy efforts where it matters.”

