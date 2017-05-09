|
The Telecoms.com Podcast
9/5/2017
Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail to come to a unanimous conclusion on anything.
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
