The Telecoms.com Podcast: We Care a Lot

1/9/2018
LONDON 01/09/2018: After an extended Christmas break, from which Scott has yet to emerge, Jamie drafts in Iain from Light Reading and Jesse from TBI to take an early look at what we should care about, or not, in 2018. They start by trying to care about net neutrality and largely fail to do so, but they do manage to care a bit more about the prospect of Apple buying Netflix. With a heavy heart the team concludes with 5G, which they feel compelled to at least pretend they care about, except Jesse, who makes no attempt to mask his indifference. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/we-care-a-lot and subscribe on itunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

