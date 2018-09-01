|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: We Care a Lot
1/9/2018
LONDON 01/09/2018: After an extended Christmas break, from which Scott has yet to emerge, Jamie drafts in Iain from Light Reading and Jesse from TBI to take an early look at what we should care about, or not, in 2018. They start by trying to care about net neutrality and largely fail to do so, but they do manage to care a bit more about the prospect of Apple buying Netflix. With a heavy heart the team concludes with 5G, which they feel compelled to at least pretend they care about, except Jesse, who makes no attempt to mask his indifference. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/we-care-a-lot and subscribe on itunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
