Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality

Net neutrality advocates weren't going to let the FCC roll back the Open Internet Order without making their voices heard. Protesters gathered outside the FCC building yesterday to chant, cheer a series of speakers and brandish signs of outrage. And while the distress over the agency's move to relax Internet oversight rules was real, there was also room for some gallows humor, as evidenced by the fake Internet cemetery designed around concrete barriers at the FCC entryway.

For more on the substance of yesterday's FCC vote, read: FCC Ends Net Neutrality.

Do Not Block... ... either the Internet or the FCC driveway. Note, these concrete barriers doubled as tombstones elsewhere near the entrance to the FCC and were paired with flowers and RIP signs. Here, the artistic bent leans more toward 3 Stooges slapstick. Who knew Larry (of Larry, Mo and Curly) had the last name O'Reilly? Just like the FCC Commissioner! Oh wait, he spells his name Michael O'Rielly.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading