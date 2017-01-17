|
Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
2/27/2017
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem and develop partnerships to work collectively on delivering on potential opportunities in the countries where they operate.
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
