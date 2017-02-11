Sonus Cuts a New Shape as Ribbon Communications

The names Sonus and Genband have been on the communications networking and services scene for years (remember the buzz around softswitches and session border controllers?) but now they're no more... because they have completed their merger and have decided on a new name -- Ribbon Communications. (See Sonus Networks, Genband Complete Merger .)
A cut above the rest, perhaps?
So what is Ribbon Communications all about? Well, based on 2016 numbers, it's a company that generates revenues of $680 million a year, mostly in North America and from a mix of professional services and technology products (VoLTE and unified communications platforms, signaling systems, session border controllers, policy systems and more, all with a heavy dose of virtualization of course). It has network operator customers, such as America Movil, AT&T, BT, Optus, Verizon and Vodafone, in all the major territories and a broad range of enterprise customers and channel partners.
But looking at combined financials for 2016, the company suffered an operating loss of more than $31 million, despite gross margins of 56.2%, so one of the initial targets of the Ribbon management will be to trim costs. The company is expecting cuts its operating costs by up to $50 million in 2018 and "drive solid cash flow from operations in the first year after closing," so it knows where it wants, and needs, to be financially.
It's early days for Ribbon -- no doubt we'll get a deeper dive into its plans and expectations in the coming months.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.