SK Telecom, Nokia Team Up on 4G Push-to-Talk

SEOUL -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and Nokia have jointly developed the world’s first “Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT)” solution, which is a next-generation push-to-talk communications technology over VoLTE, and demonstrated the solution at Nokia's Research and Development Center in Kraków, Poland.

As the standard for mission-critical-voice functionality over LTE adopted by the 3GPP standards body, MCPTT enables efficient communication among hundreds of rescue workers by using a dedicated channel at times of massive disasters.

Unlike the existing IP-based push-to-talk, which is heavily affected by the number of users on the same network, MCPTT ensures high-quality communications as it uses the VoLTE network and supports a stable group communications service - even when there is a surge in users - through the application of Group Communication System Enabler (GCSE) based on evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS).

