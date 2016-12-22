Oracle, Tech Mahindra Deliver VoLTE-aaS

Oracle and systems integration giant Tech Mahindra are teaming up to offer a Voice over LTE (VoLTE) managed services package to wireless operators who want to add that capability to their offerings quickly. They will be demonstrating their VoLTE-as-a-managed-service capability, based on Oracle technology, next week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (See Oracle, Tech Mahindra Partner on Managed VoLTE Service.)

Oracle Communications and Tech Mahindra are billing this as an end-to-end solution that can get operators of existing LTE networks into the VoLTE business in three to six months using Oracle's IMS and signaling technologies and Tech Mahindra's systems integrations expertise. They are targeting the service globally but also specifically at operators outside North America and EMEA who aren't yet able to deliver VoLTE.

"What we are hearing from customers is that if they have to do all the components needed to make VoLTE work, it requires new skills that may or may not be present, or may be in scarce supply," says Chris King, senior director of product marketing at Oracle. "Implementations have proven to be lengthy or costly when they try to do this themselves. What we are putting together in this solution makes it as turnkey as possible. There is a substantial time-to-market advantage in addition to the skills being provided by Oracle and Tech Mahindra."

The advantages to offering VoLTE to wireless network operators includes improvement in voice quality but also more efficient use of their networks over the long run, King says.

The VoLTE offering will incorporate Oracle's Core Session Manager, session border controller, Evolved Communications Application Server, and its policy management, diameter signaling router and applications orchestrator products. Tech Mahindra has designed the managed service and will provide its deployment and operation on hardware deployed either within the wireless operator's network or within a Tech Mahindra data center.

Customers benefit from both speed-to-market and lower cost, King says. "They have already stood the stack up and it is running, which we will be demonstrating at Mobile World Congress," he says.

Both companies' sales forces will be offering the product globally.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

