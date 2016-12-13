& cplSiteName &

Metaswitch Eyes VoLTE With OpenCloud Buy

Carol Wilson
2/15/2017
50%
50%

Metaswitch today expanded its reach into the mobile market and the applications realm with its acquisition of OpenCloud, an application server company providing mostly real-time charging services to 60 mobile operators. (See Metaswitch Buys OpenCloud.)

The acquisition, the terms of which were not announced, boosts Metaswitch immediately in the rapidly growing voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) market as a pure software play, by adding the OpenCloud Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) to its virtualized Clearwater IMS core and Perimeta session border controller (SBC).

The two companies have been working together and taking a "best-of-breed" approach to joint customers for a few years now, says Ian Maclean, chief marketing officer for Metaswitch. "We have, we think, a unique and compelling cloud-native solution for the IMS core, and they really have been focused on enabling mobile services and have a terrific telephony application server as well as a service broker. "

Together, the solutions can help mobile operators both migrate subscribers over to VoLTE and have an open software platform on which they can create innovative services that help boost revenue, he says.

The Rhino TAS features a set of application programming interfaces and software development kits in its RhinoMarket to let network operators and developer partners build new services. That combined with the Metaswitch open and programmable IMS platform would enable new service delivery across a variety of networks.

"For us, [the acquisition] was a logical next step in terms of committing to deliver that end-to-end solution to our customers -- the acquisition made sense," Maclean says in an interview.

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in the virtualization sector? Check out Virtuapedia, the most comprehensive online resource covering the virtualization industry.

The deal gets Metaswitch very quickly into the mobile marketplace in EMEA and APAC with 60 customers divided between those markets that have collectively launched 125 new services using the OpenCloud platform, Maclean says.

"A lot of them have to do with charging services, friends and family kinds of services, closed user groups services, things like that," he says. "They've got different flavors of these services that are commercially launched. That is the value proposition we plan to bring to the VoLTE market worldwide."

One area of expansion would be into business services and mobile VPNs, Maclean says, adding that Metaswitch will specifically target mobile unified communications, which today suffers from a lack of quality of service guarantees.

OpenCloud raised more than $30 million from VCs, Nokia and in debt financing since 2007. (See OpenCloud Banks £5M.)

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Nokia's Buying Comptel: What the Analysts Say
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/9/2017
Evernote Gives Itself High Fives, Completes Migration to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/8/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.