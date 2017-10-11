& cplSiteName &

Synchronoss Appoints New CEO

11/16/2017
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNCR) (the "Company" or “Synchronoss”), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital transformation products, today announced that Glenn Lurie has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Lurie succeeds Stephen Waldis, who will remain Chairman of the Synchronoss Board of Directors. Mr. Waldis will work closely with Mr. Lurie and the rest of the management team to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Mr. Lurie, 52, has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and wireless industries, and brings a broad range of skills and expertise to Synchronoss as the Company focuses on advancing its position as a leading and trusted technology product provider to telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) companies. Mr. Lurie has significant leadership and operations experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T’s Mobility and Consumer Operations until his retirement from the company in September 2017. Prior to his promotion to CEO and President, Mr. Lurie served in a number of senior executive roles at AT&T, and led the team responsible for negotiating AT&T’s exclusive U.S. agreement with Apple Inc. to launch the first iPhone in 2007.

“Glenn is a highly accomplished, transformational and well-respected leader with a proven track record of success and innovation in the telecommunications industry,” said Stephen Waldis, current Synchronoss Chairman and CEO. “Glenn’s knowledge of the wireless and media space, broad industry relationships and operational acumen are second to none, and make him the ideal leader to drive the next chapter of success for Synchronoss. I have worked closely with AT&T for many years and have seen firsthand the profound impact Glenn can have on all aspects of a company, especially his ability to launch innovative new businesses and products. Glenn also brings a strong reputation for his people first leadership style and ability to take his teams to the next level of success. Along with the rest of the Synchronoss Board and management team, I am excited to welcome Glenn and look forward to working alongside him as we execute a more focused business strategy that builds upon our footprint and expertise in Cloud, Messaging and Digital Transformation.”

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR)

