& cplSiteName &

Sprint & T-Mobile Aim to Keep as Much Spectrum as Possible in Merger – Report

Dan Jones
10/18/2017
50%
50%

Sprint and T-Mobile will reportedly try and hang onto as much spectrum as possible in any forthcoming merger -- targeting a deal without any immediate asset sales -- in anticipation of maintaining as much bandwidth as possible for 5G services in 2019 and beyond.

Reuters cites sources familiar with the matter who say that the pair will announce a deal that tries to keep their large spectrum holdings and anticipated cost synergies intact, with the expectation that US regulators will ask for concessions if the deal is allowed to go forward.

T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) are now widely expected to announce a deal at the end of October or in early November. (See T-Mobile, Sprint in Merger Talks, Again – Report.)

Concessions are usually an upfront part of any major merger agreement that involves US regulators. For instance, in AT&T's $39 billion bid to take over T-Mobile, which collapsed at the end of 2011 because of regulatory concerns, Ma Bell was expecting to sell off around a quarter of T-Mobile's subscriber base and spectrum holdings.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

A combined Sprint and T-Mobile would have spectrum holdings of over 300MHz, including 160MHz of high-band 2.5GHz for Sprint and the 600MHz spectrum T-Mobile bought at auction this year. This would give the combined entity around 130 million subscribers and more spectrum than any other operator in the US.

Sprint is planning to start deploying 5G on its 2.5GHz (band 41) spectrum, while T-Mobile plans to deploy nationwide on 600MHz to begin with. Bear in mind that 5G networks are expected to require 100MHz radio channels to deliver gigabit-plus download speeds and you can see why access to spectrum will be crucial for any combination of Sprint and T-Mobile. (See Sprint Plans 2.5GHz-Based 5G Launch in 2019 and T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready.)

It is not clear yet how the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) or the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice would approach such a massive telecom merger yet. In recent months, however, carrier CEOs have sounded optimistic notes about seeing a relaxed regulatory approach from the Trump administration.

A multi-billion merger creating a 5G spectrum powerhouse is likely to show how realistic -- or unrealistic -- such assumptions were. Particularly as the merger would be between T-Mobile, which is owned by German carrier, Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), and Sprint, which is held by Japanese operator, SoftBank Corp.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
Worried About Bandwidth for 4K? Here Comes 8K!
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/17/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed