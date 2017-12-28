& cplSiteName &

50 US States Sign on for Nationwide Safety Network

Dan Jones
1/2/2018
50%
50%

The first major stage of the FirstNet nationwide 4G LTE network program is done, as 50 states have now signed on, and AT&T says that it has started deploying the network already, with the major rollout happening in 2018.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced on Friday that all 50 US states have now signed onto the program. New Hampshire had been a notable holdout but eventually went with AT&T. (See AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too for more on this.)

Fifty states, the District of Columbia, and two US territories in total have signed up for the network. The three Pacific territories of American Samoa, Guam and Northern Marianas Islands are not due to finally decide until March 12, 2018.

Chris Sambar, senior vice president for AT&T, told Light Reading recently that AT&T is building the core network for FirstNet now and has started to deploy the radio access network (RAN) equipment as well. AT&T gets $6.5 billion to deploy the network in 700MHz D-Block spectrum nationwide, and expects to spend $40 billion building and maintaining the network over the 25-year term of the contract. (See AT&T Has FirstNet Public Safety Deal in the Bag – Sources and AT&T Formally Lands FirstNet Contract.)

AT&T gets to make the dedicated spectrum accessible to commercial customers when it is not needed by first responders. AT&T has previously said it will open up all its network bands, including 5G bands yet to be deployed, to first responders when needed.

Verizon Wireless , which didn't bid on FirstNet, has derided the AT&T contract as a "spectrum deal," that the operator benefits from through access to additional LTE bandwidth. AT&T's Sambar has previously said that the operator takes exception to such statements and that AT&T is committed to building a network for emergency personnel first and foremost.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
The Legacy of Legacy
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 12/27/2017
Can AI Make Cable Smarter?
Craig Leddy, 12/28/2017
NTT's View of the Enterprise Multicloud
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 12/27/2017
Top Stories: 7 Grand Obsessions of 2017
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
New Year, New You Click Here
The selfie struggle is real.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives