& cplSiteName &

Telus, Huawei Deploy Small Cells for Vancouver's 5G Program

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/15/2017
100%
0%

VANCOUVER -- Huawei and TELUS, Canada’s fastest growing national telecommunications company, today announced that they have successfully deployed an innovative small-cell solution to deliver lightning-fast speeds exceeding 1 Gbps in both indoor and outdoor networks in the downtown-Vancouver “TechCity 5G Living Lab”.

This innovative new deployment ensures customers will be able to move seamlessly between indoor and outdoor locations without noticing a change in network quality, especially when using wireless applications that demand higher speed and data requirements.

In the outdoor live-testing environment, TELUS has deployed a suite of leading-edge technologies including 5-channel carrier aggregation (5CC), 4x4 multiple-input, multiple-output radio access (4T4R MIMO) and 256 QAM modulation to provide those peak speeds in excess of 1 Gbps. These advanced network technologies provide TELUS customers best-in-class speed, coverage, and quality of service to support data-heavy applications such as video streaming, big data applications and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

TELUS is a long-time leader in optimizing indoor small-cell wireless services in areas where significant pedestrian traffic can create network congestion, including hotels, office buildings, arenas and public outdoor sites. Recently, in combination with the 5CC, 4T4R and 256 QAM technologies, Huawei’s LampSite system achieved a throughput of over 1 Gbps, believed to be amongst the fastest small-cell speeds to date by any operator globally. With 80 per cent of cellular data traffic now indoors, this achievement represents another valuable step in providing fast and reliable service to regularly crowded areas.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Nokia Bell Labs & Verizon Stretch Fixed 5G to the Home
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/13/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Broadband Fee Fight Gets Messy at the FCC
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/10/2017
MEF CTO: Small Operators Must Automate
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/15/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Why Cats Don't Run Tech Support Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives