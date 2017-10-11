Telus, Huawei Deploy Small Cells for Vancouver's 5G Program

VANCOUVER -- Huawei and TELUS, Canada’s fastest growing national telecommunications company, today announced that they have successfully deployed an innovative small-cell solution to deliver lightning-fast speeds exceeding 1 Gbps in both indoor and outdoor networks in the downtown-Vancouver “TechCity 5G Living Lab”.

This innovative new deployment ensures customers will be able to move seamlessly between indoor and outdoor locations without noticing a change in network quality, especially when using wireless applications that demand higher speed and data requirements.

In the outdoor live-testing environment, TELUS has deployed a suite of leading-edge technologies including 5-channel carrier aggregation (5CC), 4x4 multiple-input, multiple-output radio access (4T4R MIMO) and 256 QAM modulation to provide those peak speeds in excess of 1 Gbps. These advanced network technologies provide TELUS customers best-in-class speed, coverage, and quality of service to support data-heavy applications such as video streaming, big data applications and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

TELUS is a long-time leader in optimizing indoor small-cell wireless services in areas where significant pedestrian traffic can create network congestion, including hotels, office buildings, arenas and public outdoor sites. Recently, in combination with the 5CC, 4T4R and 256 QAM technologies, Huawei’s LampSite system achieved a throughput of over 1 Gbps, believed to be amongst the fastest small-cell speeds to date by any operator globally. With 80 per cent of cellular data traffic now indoors, this achievement represents another valuable step in providing fast and reliable service to regularly crowded areas.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd