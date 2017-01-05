& cplSiteName &

Son & Sprint Talk Mergers, Trump & 5G

Dan Jones
5/3/2017
50%
50%

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son joined Sprint executives on its earning call Wednesday to talk merger prospects, network performance, Trump and more, as the fourth-largest US wireless operator posted a narrower net loss for its 2016 fiscal fourth quarter.

None of the executives on the call would name actual potential suitors but made it completely clear they're open to the possibility of a merger. Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) has frequently been linked with T-Mobile US Inc. as a merger prospect, but Sprint CEO Marcello Claure and Son said they were open to anything.

"We're open to new acquisitions; we're open to merging the company... We're open to new opportunities," Claure said on the call.

"We are open to any kind of possibilities; we can be self-sufficient; we are not in a rush or anything," Son reiterated when asked to name potential prospects during the Q&A, which he did not.

Merger chatter about US service providers is going to bubble up much more over the coming months, with Sprint being seen as a prime candidate. This is in part because the quiet period associated with the 600MHz is over, and carriers are allowed to talk to each other about mergers and acquisitions. Operators are also widely expecting a light regulatory touch over M&A in the US from the new Trump administration. (See Could Trump Tax Cuts Cause a Capex Climb?)

"I'm just hoping that the government is much more open to any kinds of possibilities," Son commented on the call.

The SoftBank Corp. CEO has previously met with the president and promised to return 5,000 Sprint positions overseas to the US. (See SoftBank's Son & Trump: Marriage of Expedience.)

Sprint CEO Claure suggested that Sprint has other ways to help "attract new jobs to the US" too, specifically with the rollout of its 5G network in the future, although he didn't put a timetable on it. Sprint CTO John Saw said -- on a separate call later -- that the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has now added Sprint's 2.5GHz band as a candidate for the "sub-6[GHz] 5G band. (See Sprint Gets Ready for Massive MIMO, Eyes 2.5GHz for 5G.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Son meanwhile promised that Sprint will further boost its 4G LTE performance over the coming year, promising that the operator would become a "number one or number two" data speed provider in major markets.

This is partly because Sprint is launching a new all-wireless, self-optimizing small cell that it will market as the "Magic Box." The operator says the tiny basestation, which will be free to qualifying Sprint subscribers, will boost LTE coverage indoors and outside on its 2.5GHz band.

For the quarter, Sprint reported net operating revenue up 5.8% at $8.5 billion. Sprint's net loss fell to $283 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share, from $554 million, or $0.14 a share in the same period last year. Sprint added 42,000 postpaid subscribers, or customers who pay for a monthly contract.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
DanJones
50%
50%
DanJones,
 User Rank: Blogger
5/3/2017 | 1:46:59 PM
Sprint would sell, but who's buying?
I wonder how a Sprint- T-Mobile dynamic would work now, given that T-Mobile seems more like the dominant partner these days?
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Could Trump Tax Cuts Cause a Capex Climb?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/26/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
The Near Future Is Here
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/28/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.