ip.access Unveils New Small Cells

2/17/2017
LONDON -- ip.access announces a major expansion of its S60 family 4G Enterprise, Rural & Remote small cells with the introduction of three new radio access products designed to support a greater range of neutral host multi-operator deployment scenarios.

Neutral host deployments are increasingly gaining traction as operators continue to seek more affordable ways to extend their networks, particularly for enterprise users and in remote, rural locations.

ip.access's new access points enable operators and neutral hosts providers to accelerate small cell deployments and address the significant ‘Middleprise’ market segment – estimated by Wireless 20/20 to be a $20 billion global market of which less than 2% has been serviced.

The three new products are:

  • The S61 is a companion to ip.access’ S60 access point (AP) offering TDD LTE compatibility. It is offered in 2.3GHz, 2.5GHz variants, as well as 3.5GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and supports up to 32 active users for indoor enterprise environments.
  • The R60 is a ruggedised variant for rural and remote LTE neutral host deployment. The R60 delivers extended range, up to 10km, in a compact and power efficient package.
  • The S62D is designed to support dual-mode 3G/4G and also 4G/4G for multi-operator deployments.

    All three products support ip.access's SUMO multi-operator technology, allowing each access point to provide coverage for all networks. They are also fully self-configuring enabling direct installation by end users in an unskilled deployment.

    Nick Johnson, CTO, ip.access, commented: “Rather than seeing it as a threat, operators are ready to embrace neutral host as a significant opportunity to improve the quality of service and make money while doing it. ip.access is a vocal advocate for the neutral host model – indeed I think it is hard to see how the mobile industry can grow without it. As such these new products are just the latest example of how ip.access continues to invest in product development that will provide comprehensive support for neutral host deployments.”

