ip.access Unveils New Small Cells

LONDON -- ip.access announces a major expansion of its S60 family 4G Enterprise, Rural & Remote small cells with the introduction of three new radio access products designed to support a greater range of neutral host multi-operator deployment scenarios.

Neutral host deployments are increasingly gaining traction as operators continue to seek more affordable ways to extend their networks, particularly for enterprise users and in remote, rural locations.

ip.access's new access points enable operators and neutral hosts providers to accelerate small cell deployments and address the significant ‘Middleprise’ market segment – estimated by Wireless 20/20 to be a $20 billion global market of which less than 2% has been serviced.

The three new products are:

The S61 is a companion to ip.access’ S60 access point (AP) offering TDD LTE compatibility. It is offered in 2.3GHz, 2.5GHz variants, as well as 3.5GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and supports up to 32 active users for indoor enterprise environments.

The R60 is a ruggedised variant for rural and remote LTE neutral host deployment. The R60 delivers extended range, up to 10km, in a compact and power efficient package.