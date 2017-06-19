Corning Buys Business Small Cell Specialist SpiderCloud

Corning is buying its way into the enterprise small cell market, announcing the acquisition of startup SpiderCloud for an undisclosed sum on Wednesday.

The company says in a statement that SpiderCloud will become part of the Corning Optical Communications segment, which aligns with its strategy of "growing annual sales from $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020 through innovation and acquisitions."

The announcement of the acquisition comes days after it became apparent that Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) is dropping out of the small cell business, which included a partnership with SpiderCloud Wireless . (See Cisco Shuttering Small Cell Biz – Report.)

The buy will bring fiber-focused Corning deeper into the small cell game. Major US operators are now on track to deploy multiple thousands of the tiny basestations this year.

For its part, SpiderCloud has been seen as an acquisition target by Light Reading since 2015. (See SpiderCloud: A Small Cell Acquisition Target?)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading