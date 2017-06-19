& cplSiteName &

Battle Begins for Small Cells, Smart Cities

Mari Silbey
7/20/2017
50%
50%

Austin has big plans for the future. It's a well connected city -- in broadband terms -- with multiple gigabit providers, and it has several smart city initiatives underway designed to improve transportation and the availability of affordable housing throughout the metropolitan region. Austin was one of seven finalists in the Department of Transportation's Smart City Challenge last year, and it won a smaller Smart Cities Council grant in February to help it refine some of the ideas generated during the DOT challenge process.

The city is also applying to become a test-bed location under the new Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) project funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) . Administrators of the PAWR (pronounced "power") program are currently evaluating applications from communities and academic institutions with a goal of selecting four host sites to begin testing new wireless networking technologies starting in late 2019 or early 2020. Austin is hoping to be one of the winners. (See $100M at Stake in US Wireless RFP.)

All told, Austin has given its connected future a lot of thought. However, there is one area of telecommunications development where the city is now bumping up against the limits of its legislative control -- small cell deployments and telecom pole attachments.

The phrase pole attachments is such an innocuous one, but it sits at the center of a huge endeavor to accelerate the deployment of next-generation 5G wireless networks. Network operators desperately want to streamline the process for installing equipment needed to develop and sell new 5G services, but local communities are struggling with how to make deals with operators that work for their own citizens. Because every municipality handles pole attachments differently, operators have pushed for statewide regulations that create consistency. Yet those state laws often don't take into account what individual cities need.

Which brings us back to Austin.

Austin versus the state of Texas
Among Austin's many efforts to improve its telecommunications infrastructure, the city began a pilot project earlier this year to facilitate small cell deployments in one area of the city -- a way of preparing for future 5G network development. Officials adopted a new application process for getting small cell permits approved and created a new fee schedule for rental rates to be charged by the city for operator access to utility poles and other right-of-way structures. The city wanted to make it easier for network providers to deploy small cells, but also to make sure it wasn't subsidizing network buildouts without getting fair service for its citizens in return.

Austin Mayer Steve Adler spoke at the Smart Cities Connect conference in June
Austin Mayer Steve Adler spoke at the Smart Cities Connect conference in June

The effort to streamline small cell permitting was going well, according to the city's Telecommunications & Regulatory Affairs Officer Rondella Hawkins. But in the middle of the process, the Texas state legislature stepped in and overrode Austin's jurisdiction.

On June 9, Texas passed a new law requiring municipalities within the state to abide by one set of rules when granting permits for operators seeking to deploy new equipment within public right-of-way areas. Among the requirements, cities cannot charge an annual rate of more than $250 for pole access, and they must approve or deny an operator's permit application within 60 days.

For Austin, the statewide law is devastating.

Not only does the city lose its negotiating leverage with telecom providers, but it also now has to commit more resources to the permitting process to meet deadlines imposed by the state.

"We were certainly envisioning ... [being able to] explore partnerships with some providers for helping us to expand our public WiFi throughout the city at the same time they have their commercial mobile radio service deployment," says Hawkins. "And [we're] not sure how that's going to look now. There's not really an incentive for the carriers to do so since they're interested in their commercial service and certainly not public WiFi."

She adds, "We went through this whole process strongly engaging with the carriers. And now these state-imposed fees are much, much, much less ... We're going to have to end up hiring staff to meet the permitting timelines, but then our fees are reduced. So we don't know what that looks like."

Next page: State preemption laws are spreading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Can Mushroom Sprout in Crowded SD-WAN Field?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/18/2017
AI Will Be Ubiquitous in 2020 but Overhyped in 2017 – Gartner
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/18/2017
Mobile to Power Online Video Consumption – Zenith
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/19/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.