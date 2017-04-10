& cplSiteName &

Uber Approves SoftBank Investment, Board Changes – Reports

Iain Morris
10/4/2017
50%
50%

Uber is to accept an investment of up to $1.25 billion from Japan's SoftBank and usher in new governance rules aimed at reining in former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, according to press reports.

An injection of funds by the Japanese telco would be followed by a series of board changes at Uber, the ride-hailing app developer is also reported to have said, with those reforms apparently designed to curb Kalanick's influence.

Kalanick resigned in June following reports that allegations of sexual harassment within Uber had been ignored and amid clashes with regulatory authorities in the US and other parts of the world.

Dara Khosrowshahi, his replacement and the former CEO of travel website Expedia, is trying to patch up the company's reputation and convince authorities in some markets that Uber should be allowed to operate its Internet-age taxi service, which connects people needing transport with vehicle owners.

Watchdogs in several markets, including the city of London, have expressed concern that Uber has tried to conceal information from regulatory authorities, and that its checks on drivers have not been sufficiently rigorous. (See Uber Crashes Into UK Regulators, Loses London License.)

News of the SoftBank Corp. funding comes a few weeks after the Japanese company said it was considering an investment in Uber, having already made financial commitments to Uber-like firms in Asia. (See SoftBank Eyeing Major Stake in Uber – Report.)

Besides operating one of Japan's biggest telecom networks, SoftBank and CEO Masayoshi Son have made investments in a wide range of technology companies worldwide, including UK chip designer ARM Ltd. and Chinese ecommerce player Alibaba. SoftBank also controls Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), the fourth-biggest mobile operator in the US.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated Mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

In a statement published on the BBC website, Uber is reported to have said: "The board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed investment by SoftBank and with governance changes that would strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders."

The SoftBank investment is expected to be between $1 billion and $1.25 billion, according to anonymous sources cited in other mainstream news reports.

The Quartz website reports that SoftBank is due to invest $1.25 billion directly in Uber, valuing the business at $69 billion, and that it will also buy 14% to 17% of outstanding shares from existing investors.

It also says that governance changes will expand the size of the board from 11 to 17 seats, giving two of those to SoftBank representatives, and stop board members such as Kalanick from exercising too much control.

SoftBank's investments in several ride-hailing companies raise the prospect of a merger between those various global assets at some point in the future.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed