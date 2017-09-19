|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Capital Punishment
9/26/2017
Jamie's back with Scott and Iain from Light Reading to discuss the decision to kick Uber out of London, which threatens to make going out "on the lash" until the small hours significantly more expensive in the capital. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom has launched an offensive on the content market as the two worlds increasingly collide. Lastly, the team has a look at Google's latest smartphone move, which involves grabbing the cream of HTC's engineering talent, and wondering what this means for the future of HTC.
