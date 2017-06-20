& cplSiteName &

Telcos Pony Up for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Mari Silbey
8/30/2017
50%
50%

Let it not be said that telecom companies sat idly by in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's Gulf Coast destruction. Following the storm that dumped more than four feet of rain in parts of Texas, and has now made second and third landfalls impacting Louisiana, all four major wireless carriers have suspended talk, text and data fees for victims in the hurricane's path. In addition, cable and telecom companies have donated cash and in-kind services to help ongoing relief efforts.

Tropical storm Harvey before it grew into a hurricane. Source: NOAA/NASA GOES Project
Tropical storm Harvey before it grew into a hurricane. Source: NOAA/NASA GOES Project

At the top of the list, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has announced a $10 million pledge in funding to four nonprofit agencies dedicated to helping Gulf Coast residents recover from the storm. On top of that donation, the carrier is also setting up mobile communications units, helping on-site first responders with communications needs, staffing shelters, providing assistance to employees in the area and offering further dollar-for-dollar matches of employee contributions to relief efforts. Verizon similarly provided aid in the region a dozen years ago after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, offering two-to-one donations to match employee contributions and supporting employee volunteers.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) is also sending money to support Hurricane Harvey victims. The cable operator is donating half a million dollars in cash and making advertising time available for free to support public service announcements providing storm recovery information to local citizens. Through its NBC and Telemundo television stations, Comcast is running phone banks and telethons to share further news on flood relief efforts. And Comcast has opened up 53,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free use by anyone in the area during the recovery period.

Beyond waiving fees for customers, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is contributing $350,000 to emergency efforts after Hurricane Harvey. The company is also matching employee donations to support AT&T workers in the area, and to aid the organization Team Rubicon, which provides disaster response assistance to veterans.

As for how communications infrastructure is holding up to storm damage, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is providing regular reports on service outages. In the latest snapshot, the FCC noted that 4.7% of cell sites in the disaster area were down, with two counties facing outages at more than 50% of local cell sites. Nearly 300,000 wireline subscribers were without service, and seven radio stations in the region were off the air. Emergency 911 services were also affected, but all 15 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that dropped service were reportedly rerouted.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/24/2017
Samsung Note 8 Debuts With Sweet Camera Tech, No Bangs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/23/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.