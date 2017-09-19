& cplSiteName &

MTS Marketing Boss Eyes $760M in Annual Software Sales

Iain Morris
9/26/2017
50%
50%

The marketing boss of MTS believes the Russian operator could look to generate about a tenth of its revenues from software as a realistic "mid-term" objective.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) has been expanding into software development in both the consumer and enterprise sectors in a search for new growth opportunities outside its core telco business. (See Russia's MTS to 'Sacrifice' Connectivity in Software Rebirth.)

While the operator still generates nearly all of its revenues from the provision of connectivity services, Vyacheslav Nikolaev, who took over as chief marketing officer in June, told Light Reading that his "personal target" was to grow software sales rapidly.

"I think 10% of revenues could come from digital and software services … 10% is something in the mid-term I think is reachable," he said. "This is the time to start investing more in this area."

MTS generates more than 90% of its revenues in Russia, where it is the country's largest network operator, and provides telecom services across several other countries in eastern Europe and central Asia.

In its recent April-to-June quarter, the company reported revenues of about 106.8 billion Russian rubles ($1.85 billion), an increase of 0.7% on sales in the year-earlier period. Based on revenues last year, Nikolaev's target would imply software sales of about $740 million annually.

Earlier this year, MTS revealed that it made about $100 million in revenues from system integration services in 2016 following its takeover of a systems integrator called NVision Group the year before.

Nikolaev thinks MTS can take advantage of the fact that connectivity revenues are still growing in its most important markets despite recent economic difficulties. "This can be an important source of free cash flow that will allow us to invest in new business areas," he said.

MTS now offers about 24 of its own apps to customers and there are more in the pipeline, according to Nikolaev.

The flagship My MTS app, which allows customers to manage their own accounts and make changes to their tariffs, has attracted about 10 million users in two years.

The operator had 107.8 million subscribers on its various networks at the end of June, including 78 million in Russia, where the vast majority of the My MTS users are based.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Another of Nikolaev's targets is to boost My MTS take-up to about 90% of all smartphone customers.

Recent financials indicate that about 54% of subscribers use smartphones. In Russia alone, the realization of Nikolaev's target would give MTS about 37.9 million My MTS users.

That could deliver a substantial boost to sales because existing My MTS customers are generating more in average revenue per user than other subscribers, Nikolaev reveals.

"I cannot say it is a drastic difference -- it is not like 50% -- but it is two digits and I think this market is fast developing," he said.

Due to currency movements and economic uncertainties, MTS has been unable to predict whether revenues will grow or fall this year. In its latest guidance the best-case scenario is for a 2% increase in revenues, while the worst outlook is for a 2% decline.

However, due to cost efficiencies, MTS is confident of growing its operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) by more than 4% in 2017. OIBDA rose 8.2%, to RUB44 billion ($760 million), in the second quarter, compared with the year-earlier period.

MTS faces strong competition in Russia from rival operators MegaFon and VEON (formerly known as VimpelCom), which has also been trying to reinvent itself as a software company with the launch of a digital app for consumers. (See VEON's Digital Overhaul Much More Than Rebranding.)

Nikolaev says there is a major difference between MTS and VEON on the consumer software strategy. While MTS is launching different apps for different needs, VEON appears to be loading as much functionality as possible into one app, he says.

"I think putting everything into one app brings you to a situation where the app is very heavy and it is more difficult to develop and install new versions," he said. "One app is not an ecosystem."

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Berzerkeley Bots & Grounded Clouds at MWCA
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Why Amazon May Be Cable's Biggest Threat
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/22/2017
Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/20/2017
Can Fixed Wireless Fix Rural Broadband?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/25/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Comcast Shuts Down OTT Again
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed