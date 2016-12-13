Fujitsu Develops, Trials Mobile-App Control Technology for Home Healthcare

TOKYO -- The Beppu Medical Association, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited today announced the development and successful trial of mobile-application control technology that revolutionizes on-site home healthcare work.

Home healthcare requires that professionals in different roles, such as doctors, nurses, caregivers, and pharmacists, share healthcare information, such as patient vital sign data and messages between themselves, to conduct coordinated patient care. Now, using Fujitsu Laboratories developed mobile-application control technology that automatically switches the application and information displayed on the smart device in response to the situation, including user qualifications, time, and place, Fujitsu have built a system incorporating this technology, and field tested it in Beppu City with Beppu Medical Association. As a result of this trial, the system, by sharing medical information among professions in multiple roles, was confirmed to effectively improve the quality of medical care, preserve the confidentiality of personal information, and to increase the efficiency of operations.

Going forward, the Beppu Medical Association will continue to implement advanced technologies in order to improve operational efficiency. Fujitsu will make use of the technology developed by Fujitsu Laboratories, with the goal of creating in-home healthcare system products.

