Comcast Turns X1 Remote Into Phone Finder

12/12/2017
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast today announced the introduction of Phone Finder, a new feature that enables Xfinity Mobile customers to search for and locate their mobile phone in their home using the X1 voice remote. Click here for a video explainer on Phone Finder.

“At one point or another, everyone has lost their mobile phone in their home,” said Amaya Capellan, Senior Director of Product Management and Customer Experience for Xfinity Mobile. “With Phone Finder we’ve made it easy to find it. There’s no set up required – you just ask Xfinity Mobile to find your phone using the X1 voice remote, and the phone rings. It’s simple and convenient – that’s what differentiates Xfinity Mobile, and we’ll continue to innovate and find ways to make our Xfinity services work better together.”

To use Phone Finder, Xfinity Mobile customers simply say, “Xfinity Mobile, find my phone,” or if you have multiple lines, “Xfinity Mobile, find Sam’s phone.” This is possible because during the purchase process every new Xfinity Mobile customer assigns a name to their phone number. The phone number is then called and pre-recorded audio message from “Xfinity Mobile” informs the user why they’re receiving a phone call. Customers can also search by saying their 10-digit phone number into the X1 voice remote.

Xfinity Mobile was designed to be intuitive, easy to use and to add value by simplifying entertainment and connectivity both in and out of the home:

  • Single sign-on for Xfinity apps like Stream TV, our Digital Home solution xFi, the My Account app or Xfinity Home.
  • Stream TV = 200 live TV channels + 40K On Demand movies and shows at home and on-the-go across devices via the Xfinity Stream app.
  • Access to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots outside of the home.
  • Unique features such as “switch-and-save,” which allows customers to change from “By the Gig” to “Unlimited” data options during their billing cycle at no charge; and “mix-and-match,” the flexibility for each individual on an account to choose the data option that makes sense for them.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

