Eurobites: Nokia & 3 Go Cloud Native

Paul Rainford
2/10/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italian FTTH joint venture comes under competition scrutiny; Ericsson calls for security; MPs press for inquiry into Murdoch's Sky bid.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and UK mobile operator 3 are launching what they describe as "the world's first fully integrated cloud native core network." The theory is that by applying "cloud native principles" into its software, Nokia will enable 3 to truly feel the benefit of the cloud architecture, and leave it better placed to cope with the demand for new services such VoLTE and HD video. The operator says it carries 35% of all mobile data traffic in the UK today. Deployment of 3's new core network will begin later this year.

  • An FTTH joint venture between Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI) and Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM)'s Fastweb SpA (Milan: FWB) unit has become the subject of an investigation by the Italian competition authority. The €1.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) investment, announced last July, envisages the connection of around 3 million homes by 2020, offering gigabit broadband speeds. (See Eurobites: T Italia, Fastweb Form FTTH JV.)

  • Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is launching a new security product that, it says, will be a tool to set and enforce security policies to protect a company's important assets by configuring controls in the most appropriate way. Security Manager, as the product is called, is intended for use in telco cloud operations and other enterprises. Industry analyst Patrick Donegan noted recently that Ericsson had some catching up to do in terms of network security offerings from major network equipment providers. (See Nokia's Efforts to Lead in Security.)

  • Ed Miliband, the bacon sandwich-bothering former leader of the UK's Labour Party, is demanding an inquiry by regulator Ofcom into Rupert Murdoch's bid for the 61% of pay-TV giant Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) he doesn't already own, The Guardian reports. Miliband is just one of several politicians who have put their names to a letter to Ofcom boss Sharon White, asking the regulator to carry out a "fit and proper person" test on the Australian media tycoon as his company, 21st Century Fox , attempts to gain control of Sky for £11.7 billion ($14.6 billion). (See 21st Century Fox Confirms $14.6B Bid for Sky and 21st Century Fox Bids £18B for Sky.)

  • Osram, the German lamp manufacturer, is banking on a boost from the growth in popularity of iris-scanning technology on smartphones from Samsung and others, for which it supplies infrared components. As Reuters reports, Osram plans to hire up to 1,000 new workers at its plant in Regensburg to cope with anticipated demand.

  • Spanish police have raided an ISP which is suspected of hosting an illegal TV streaming operation, the BBC reports. It is alleged that Malaga-based Y Internet offered unauthorized online subscriptions to pay-TV channels, with the contraband content including soccer matches from England's Premier League, which initiated the investigation.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

