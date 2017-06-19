Packet Launches Edge Compute Service to Power Distributed Workloads

NEW YORK -- Packet, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, today launched a new Edge Compute service with 11 additional global locations and a dynamic spot-market based pricing feature. The service expands upon Packet’s existing bare metal cloud and is targeted at latency specific workloads and software innovators that require global access to un-opinionated infrastructure without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy.

New locations include Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Ashburn, Atlanta, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney - with Paris, London, Sao Paulo, and Mumbai coming online by October. This expands upon Packet’s existing footprints in New York Metro, Sunnyvale, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

The new Edge Compute locations feature a single powerful server configuration - a “Type 1E” instance based on an Intel SkyLake processor - as well as Packet’s full networking and infrastructure automation suite. Instances are deployable within minutes via API, standard DevOps tools or the Packet portal, and take advantage of a new spot market feature for demand-driven pricing. Customers can leverage their own IP space, deploy global anycast networks and build custom Layer 2 or SD-WAN networks across Packet’s scalable transit and transport network.

