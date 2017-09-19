|
Journey to the Infinite Network
9/25/2017
The journey to the infinite network is what B.Yond's CEO, Ned Taleb, calls the move towards edge compute technologies. As new applications in verticals like health IT, connected vehicles and Industrial IoT become more prevalent in our society, low latency becomes a necessity and that will be realized through edge compute technologies and edge compute networks. But what are the challenges to implement and adopt edge compute technologies and why does Taleb say that industry needs to look holistically at the benefits of edge compute technologies?
