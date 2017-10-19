& cplSiteName &

EdgeMicro Launches With Micro Data Centers

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/25/2017
50%
50%

CENTREVILLE, Va. -- EdgeMicro is bringing content and computing services closer than ever previously possible to billions of mobile devices like smartphones, medical devices, industrial controls and IoT sensors—pioneering a new era of mobile connectivity that is a turning point for wireless computing. EdgeMicro is unveiling the first and only scalable approach for deploying micro data centers at cell towers, using a breakthrough in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology paired with a network-neutral computing environment.

"This is a significant milestone in the evolution of Internet connectivity," said Josh Snowhorn, GM of Interconnection at CyrusOne and Advisory Board member of EdgeMicro. "What EdgeMicro is doing brings the full power of mobile Internet connectivity to billions of mobile devices at a moment in time when the volume and importance of those devices is exploding. Those devices are the future, and EdgeMicro is making the future possible."

EdgeMicro's prefabricated micro data centers will be deployed at ultimately thousands of cell towers globally. By placing data center infrastructure at this extreme edge of the network, EdgeMicro enables mobile devices to have direct, immediate access to the internet without the latency issues that are inherent to the centralized data center model that is predominant today.

"There has been a lot of recent news about companies working on specific aspects of Mobile Edge Computing, but EdgeMicro is the only company with the vision, technology and partnerships providing manufacturing capabilities to truly bring mobile internet as close as possible to end users on a global scale," said Mike Hagan, Founder and CEO of EdgeMicro. "We have an unbeatable value proposition for the MNOs and content providers, offering speed to market, repeatability, ease of execution and an op-ex model that helps companies avoid spending the significant amount of capital it would cost to go to the edge on their own. Our technology also transforms the end user experience for consumers and corporate users in ways that other solutions aren't close to approaching. This is a game changer for the industry."

Data traffic in EdgeMicro's network-neutral micro data centers is managed by a technological breakthrough trademarked as Tower Traffic Xchange (TTX). TTX is a comprehensive, single-box Local IPAccess (LIPA) solution, which combines all necessary LTE and related network components into a single, super-dense, low-power, co-located appliance that any Mobile Network Operator can utilize within their existing LTE network. EdgeMicro's TTX does what many experts considered "impossible" by creating an intelligent interface between wireless devices, wireless networks and content—all at the extreme network edge where mobile devices first seek connectivity.

Hagan added: "A key thing to understand is that this is real today. The future is here. We have proven technology. We solve real business issues for each stakeholder. We have the skills and relationships that no one else has. We have a global manufacturing partner in Schneider Electric that enables us to scale at will. We have a major customer signed and more on the way. And we have a rollout plan that starts with 400 sites across the U.S."

EdgeMicro's management is comprised of an elite group of technology executives with expertise, business acumen and network of relationships to deliver data center capacity & connectivity at the scale that the mobile economy requires. EdgeMicro's executive team includes Mike Hagan, Founder & CEO; Greg Pettine, Founder and EVP of Business Development; Anton Kapela, CTO; Loren Zweig, VP of Operations; and Advisory Board members Josh Snowhorn and Jay Adelson.

EdgeMicro is giving a preview of its TTX and micro data center at this week's Competitive Carriers Association's (CCA) Annual Convention in Fort Worth, the cellular industry's most important event. EdgeMicro will be in the running for CCA's start-up company of the year award and will unveil a prototype of its micro data center. More information about EdgeMicro is also available at www.edgemicro.com.

EdgeMicro

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
T-Mobile Ducks Q3 Call to Dodge Sprint M&A Questions
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/23/2017
Nielsen Sizes Up Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives