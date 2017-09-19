|
What Role Will Gigabit LTE & LTE Advanced Pro Play in the 5G World?
9/25/2017
Durga Malladi, SVP of Engineering from Qualcomm, discusses how Gigabit LTE, LTE IoT and C-V2X technologies fit into our 5G vision. He also goes into the details of how we are achieving Gigabit LTE, its evolution path, and how it will complement early 5G NR deployments for enhanced mobile broadband.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
NFV & Carrier SDN: SDN Integration in the Virtualized Realm/Carrier Network Virtualization – a Two-Day Event
September 26-28, 2017, Denver, CO
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
SlideshowsPics: Berzerkeley Bots & Grounded Clouds at MWCA
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling? Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/20/2017
Why Amazon May Be Cable's Biggest Threat Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/22/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Can Fixed Wireless Fix Rural Broadband? Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/25/2017
Comcast Shuts Down OTT Again Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2017
Why Is Software-Defined 10G EPON Critical to Cable's Future Success?
October 5, 2017
Distributed Denial of Service: The Resource Conundrum
October 10, 2017
Cloud Native Mobile Core Networks
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
Animals with Phones
Better Pick Up! Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook