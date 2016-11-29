Vodafone Romania Demos 1.35G LTE With Huawei

BUCHAREST -- Vodafone Romania and Huawei broke the barrier of 1.35 Gbps download speed.

Vodafone Romania demonstrated the readiness towards 4.5G era, using E2E solution from Huawei. The test proved, over the air interface, a 1.35Gbps LTE connection in an experimental structure not isolated from commercial network. Besides throughput, the tested technology revealed one of the highest spectral efficiency, being close to theoretical value of 1.38Gbps. The technology used for this outstanding result is a combination of: MIMO - 4x4, innovative mix of FDD + TDD over 5 Carrier Aggregation and higher order modulation – 256 QAM.

To cite the Vodafone Romania CTO, Catalin Buliga speech during the press event: “Following the past two years’ consistent investments, our network has evolved significantly and now leads in leveraging the 4G+ technology for the benefit of our customers. We now launch Supernet 4G+ and provide higher speeds, the best mobile experience for HD video, as certified by the independent auditor P3 Communications, deeper indoor coverage and enhanced security. By mastering the 4G+ technology and our advanced mobile infrastructure, we were able to cross the barrier of 1 Gbps download speed in our tests. We have reached 1.35 Gbps with the great efforts of joint team between Vodafone with Huawei, far ahead of what today terminals can sustain”.

