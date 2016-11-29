Vodafone Romania Demos 1.35G LTE With Huawei

BUCHAREST -- Vodafone Romania and Huawei broke the barrier of 1.35 Gbps download speed.
Vodafone Romania demonstrated the readiness towards 4.5G era, using E2E solution from Huawei. The test proved, over the air interface, a 1.35Gbps LTE connection in an experimental structure not isolated from commercial network. Besides throughput, the tested technology revealed one of the highest spectral efficiency, being close to theoretical value of 1.38Gbps. The technology used for this outstanding result is a combination of: MIMO - 4x4, innovative mix of FDD + TDD over 5 Carrier Aggregation and higher order modulation – 256 QAM.
To cite the Vodafone Romania CTO, Catalin Buliga speech during the press event: “Following the past two years’ consistent investments, our network has evolved significantly and now leads in leveraging the 4G+ technology for the benefit of our customers. We now launch Supernet 4G+ and provide higher speeds, the best mobile experience for HD video, as certified by the independent auditor P3 Communications, deeper indoor coverage and enhanced security. By mastering the 4G+ technology and our advanced mobile infrastructure, we were able to cross the barrier of 1 Gbps download speed in our tests. We have reached 1.35 Gbps with the great efforts of joint team between Vodafone with Huawei, far ahead of what today terminals can sustain”.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
At Ultra-broadband Forum, Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, discussed how important it is for countries, companies and everybody to be working together to help to build the broadband and digital economies (UBBF2016).
