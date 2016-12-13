& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile to Spend Up to $5.1B on LTE in 2017

Dan Jones
2/14/2017
50%
50%

T-Mobile is expecting to spend more on its LTE deployment this year, with the operator predicting capital expenditure up at $4.8 billion to $5.1 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc. CFO Braxton Carter said on the operator's fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday that T-Mobile is expecting the capex spending to be "front-loaded" early in the year. This is because T-Mobile is deploying LTE on low-band 700MHz spectrum in markets like Chicago now.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, T-Mobile's capital expenditure was $0.8 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the third quarter, and $1.4 billion in the same period last year. T-Mobile says that for 2016 -- excluding capitalized interest -- capex was up at $4.6 billion, compared to $4.5 billion in 2015.

"T-Mobile's network is now on parity with Verizon," CEO John Legere said on the call. T-Mobile now covers 314 million people with LTE and is aiming at 320 million covered by year's end.

CTO Neville Ray noted on the call that T-Mobile now has about 1,000 small cells live on the network, with thousands more planned for this year. Ray says that the small cells are coming on for two reasons. The first is that it helps T-Mobile prepare to densify the network for 5G, the other being that T-Mobile will use the small cells to add unlicensed 5GHz LTE coverage this year. (See Wireless Companies Unite to Ward Off LTE-U Regulation.)

"That's a fact that that will happen in 2017," Ray says.

"We will not starve our network, unlike one of our competitors, who say they can do it on the cheap," Legere said of 2017's network plans on the call. He's talking about Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), which says it is spending less (although that is supposed to change in 2017) because it is adding small cells to densify its LTE network. (See Sprint's 2.5GHz LTE Spend Will Grow in 2017.)

T-Mobile added 2.1 million subscribers for the fourth quarter and 8.2 million for the year. The company now has 71.5 million subscribers in total.

Total revenues were $10.2 billion for the fourth quarter and $37.2 billion for the year. Net income was up 31% at $390 million for the quarter, and up 99% at $1.5 billion for 2016. Earnings per share were $0.45 for the quarter and $1.69 for 2016.

T-Mobile's shares are trading down 40 cents to $60.51 this morning. This is largely a shareholder reaction to Verizon launching a new $80 unlimited data plan to compete with the other carriers.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Nokia's Buying Comptel: What the Analysts Say
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/9/2017
Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
Evernote Gives Itself High Fives, Completes Migration to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/8/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.