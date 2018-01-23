T-Mobile Execs Downplay Merger Deals in 2018

T-Mobile's CFO lamented the failure of merger talks with Sprint on Tuesday but didn't offer much in the way of merger prospects for the "Un-carrier" in 2018.

At the Citi conference in Las Vegas, CFO Braxton Carter, along with CTO Neville Ray and COO Mike Sievert, were asked about merger prospects for the operator in 2018, including another run at Sprint, a cable tie-up, a deal with another technology company, or DT taking T-Mobile private. (See Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!).)

Carter said that Sprint was "a unique opportunity" that the T-Mobile team were "strong, strong believers" in, with the expectation of $37 billion of synergies "at least" to be derived, particularly on the network side.

CTO Ray's team, he explained, had drawn up a "newco" network combination plan that was "a thing of beauty." Eventually though, the talks fell apart after Softbank CEO Son was said to have stormed out. (See Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks.)

"It wasn't meant to be," said Carter, although he naturally also added: "Never say never."

"The question is what real opportunity is out there?" Carter asked.

Potentially, convergence with a cable company seemed to be the most promising answer but likely not in 2018. "I think that's going to be a longer tail." Carter said.

