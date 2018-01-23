& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile Execs Downplay Merger Deals in 2018

Dan Jones
1/10/2018
50%
50%

T-Mobile's CFO lamented the failure of merger talks with Sprint on Tuesday but didn't offer much in the way of merger prospects for the "Un-carrier" in 2018.

At the Citi conference in Las Vegas, CFO Braxton Carter, along with CTO Neville Ray and COO Mike Sievert, were asked about merger prospects for the operator in 2018, including another run at Sprint, a cable tie-up, a deal with another technology company, or DT taking T-Mobile private. (See Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!).)

Carter said that Sprint was "a unique opportunity" that the T-Mobile team were "strong, strong believers" in, with the expectation of $37 billion of synergies "at least" to be derived, particularly on the network side.

CTO Ray's team, he explained, had drawn up a "newco" network combination plan that was "a thing of beauty." Eventually though, the talks fell apart after Softbank CEO Son was said to have stormed out. (See Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks.)

"It wasn't meant to be," said Carter, although he naturally also added: "Never say never."

"The question is what real opportunity is out there?" Carter asked.

Potentially, convergence with a cable company seemed to be the most promising answer but likely not in 2018. "I think that's going to be a longer tail." Carter said.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
#MobileOnly Movement Targets FCC's Broadband Plans
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/4/2018
Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Customer Support Done Right Click Here
"You've reached 'Who's a Good Boy?' How can I direct your call?"
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives