T-Mobile Claims Over 1.1 Gbit/s in Latest Gigabit LTE Tests

Ahead of Mobile World Congress Americas next week, US operators are eagerly claiming to be the fastest with Gigabit LTE speeds, at least in lab tests.

T-Mobile US Inc. said Friday that it has achieved "a record" 1.175 Gbit/s in a lab test with Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) This beats Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)'s previous US best of 1.07 Gbit/s in the lab. (See Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab.)

See the video from T-Mobile here:

T-Mobile says the test used the now-usual palette of technologies to achieve the speeds, including:

Nokia "4.9G" powered by an AirScale basestation

A Snapdragon X20 LTE modem mobile test device, supporting downlink LTE Category 18 for theoretical peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbit/s

12 independent streams of LTE data