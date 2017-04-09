& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile Claims Over 1.1 Gbit/s in Latest Gigabit LTE Tests

Dan Jones
9/8/2017
Ahead of Mobile World Congress Americas next week, US operators are eagerly claiming to be the fastest with Gigabit LTE speeds, at least in lab tests.

T-Mobile US Inc. said Friday that it has achieved "a record" 1.175 Gbit/s in a lab test with Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) This beats Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)'s previous US best of 1.07 Gbit/s in the lab. (See Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab.)

See the video from T-Mobile here:

T-Mobile says the test used the now-usual palette of technologies to achieve the speeds, including:

  • Nokia "4.9G" powered by an AirScale basestation
  • A Snapdragon X20 LTE modem mobile test device, supporting downlink LTE Category 18 for theoretical peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbit/s
  • 12 independent streams of LTE data
  • 4x4 MIMO, 256 QAM and three-carrier aggregation across 60MHz of downlink spectrum on T-Mobile's network

    So how relevant is this to an actual user? Well, Qualcomm has previously said that a user with a compatible device will get between 100 Mbit/s and 300 Mbit/s on a real-world network. (See When Is a Gig Not a Gig? When It's Gigabit LTE!)

    The whole push towards faster speeds and lower latencies on mobile 4G networks, however, could give some users pause about a switch-over to 5G as that arrives in 2018 and 2019. Especially as much of the early hype around 5G is concerned with fixed services, particularly in the US.

    — Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

