Eurobites: Proximus Brings 4.5G to Belgium

Paul Rainford
2/28/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT could lose a bundle from the unbundled; Honda to launch connected car services in Europe; new face at CityFibre; TalkTalk revamps mobile TV offer.

  • Belgium's Proximus is to begin rolling out 4.5G in the cities of Antwerp, Charleroi and Ghent, making it, it claims, the first Belgian operator to deploy the technology. Once the rollout is complete, customers with compatible devices should be able to enjoy speeds of up to 450 Mbit/s, says Proximus. The operator is collaborating with Samsung Corp. on suitable devices.

  • BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) could be set to lose around £10 million (US$12.4 million) a month in revenues following a proposal by regulator Ofcom to force the operator to cut bills by at least £5 ($6.21) a month for those customers who buy only a landline service from BT. Ofcom reckons that there are more than 2 million in the UK who fall into this category, nearly half of them aged 75 and over. Ofcom said in a statement that these people have borne the brunt of recent line rental price hikes and are "getting poor value for money in a market that is not serving them well enough."

  • Honda is to launch connected car services right across Europe with the help of Cisco Jasper's Control Center IoT platform and Brightbox, a pan-European connected car technology specialist. Using the MyHonda platform, drivers will be able to access information on diagnostics, maintenance and various location-based services.

  • Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co. (du) has chosen Genband Inc. 's NFV session border controller to provide it with interconnect applications and enhanced connectivity between disparate communications networks.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has appointed Chris Stone as its non-executive chairman. Stone is a technology industry veteran whose career has included spells at McDonnell Douglas Information Systems, Accenture and Digital Equipment Company. Separately, CityFibre's director of strategy and public affairs, Mark Collins, will be one of those gathered by the London Assembly Regeneration Committee tomorrow to look into the issue of why broadband speeds are so slow in certain key areas of the capital, including the Square Mile financial district. A webcast of the meeting will be available for those with an interest in the proceedings.

  • UK broadband provider TalkTalk has called on CSG International to help revamp its mobile TV offer. TalkTalk says the upgrade will offer its 1.3 million customers a more streamlined platform and allow them to take advantage of new app features such as Season Pass, which provides access to several boxed sets in a single purchase.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.