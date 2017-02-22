Eurobites: Proximus Brings 4.5G to Belgium

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT could lose a bundle from the unbundled; Honda to launch connected car services in Europe; new face at CityFibre; TalkTalk revamps mobile TV offer.
Belgium's Proximus is to begin rolling out 4.5G in the cities of Antwerp, Charleroi and Ghent, making it, it claims, the first Belgian operator to deploy the technology. Once the rollout is complete, customers with compatible devices should be able to enjoy speeds of up to 450 Mbit/s, says Proximus. The operator is collaborating with Samsung Corp. on suitable devices.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) could be set to lose around £10 million (US$12.4 million) a month in revenues following a proposal by regulator Ofcom to force the operator to cut bills by at least £5 ($6.21) a month for those customers who buy only a landline service from BT. Ofcom reckons that there are more than 2 million in the UK who fall into this category, nearly half of them aged 75 and over. Ofcom said in a statement that these people have borne the brunt of recent line rental price hikes and are "getting poor value for money in a market that is not serving them well enough."
Honda is to launch connected car services right across Europe with the help of Cisco Jasper's Control Center IoT platform and Brightbox, a pan-European connected car technology specialist. Using the MyHonda platform, drivers will be able to access information on diagnostics, maintenance and various location-based services.
UK altnet CityFibre has appointed Chris Stone as its non-executive chairman. Stone is a technology industry veteran whose career has included spells at McDonnell Douglas Information Systems, Accenture and Digital Equipment Company. Separately, CityFibre's director of strategy and public affairs, Mark Collins, will be one of those gathered by the London Assembly Regeneration Committee tomorrow to look into the issue of why broadband speeds are so slow in certain key areas of the capital, including the Square Mile financial district. A webcast of the meeting will be available for those with an interest in the proceedings.
UK broadband provider TalkTalk has called on CSG International to help revamp its mobile TV offer. TalkTalk says the upgrade will offer its 1.3 million customers a more streamlined platform and allow them to take advantage of new app features such as Season Pass, which provides access to several boxed sets in a single purchase.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.