Eurobites: Nokia Trials 4.5G With T-Mobile US

Also in today's EMEA regional news roundup: AsiaInfo cuts UK jobs; what UK SMEs spend on comms; Ericsson targets WiFi with Cisco.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s bid for pre-eminence in the field of 4.5G networks continues apace with its claim to have achieved near-gigabit speeds over LTE in trials at T-Mobile US Inc. 's lab in Bellevue, Wash. The trials used a combination of technologies, including carrier aggregation, 256 QAM and 4x4 MIMO on commercially available Nokia radio access hardware. In December Nokia trumpeted the fact that it had already signed 4.5G contracts with 110 service provider customers. (See Nokia Boasts 4.5G Momentum With 110 Deals.)
The UK is the first country to feel the effects of the European jobs cull planned by Chinese BSS specialist AsiaInfo Inc. (Nasdaq: ASIA), says a report on Telecoms.com, Light Reading's sister site. According to the report, the majority of AsiaInfo's UK marketing and sales team have either already left or are about to leave.
UK regulator Ofcom has found that British companies with up to four employees spend on average just £1,105 (US$1,361) a year on communications services, while those with between 50 and 249 employees shell out £11,323 ($13,946) a year. While 82% of SMEs surveyed said that their business needs were well catered for by the communications market, many cited problems with their Internet service, which still tended to be ADSL-based. For the full report (in PDF form), click here.
Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), the UK-based pay-TV giant, has launched its mobile service, which it claims stands out from rival offerings in the way it will allow customers to roll over any unused data into an "online piggybank," which they can use whenever they need to for up to three years. Currently it is a SIM-only offering, but Sky plans to offer handsets from Apple, Samsung and others in due course.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.