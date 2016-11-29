& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Nokia Trials 4.5G With T-Mobile US

Paul Rainford
1/5/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional news roundup: AsiaInfo cuts UK jobs; what UK SMEs spend on comms; Ericsson targets WiFi with Cisco.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s bid for pre-eminence in the field of 4.5G networks continues apace with its claim to have achieved near-gigabit speeds over LTE in trials at T-Mobile US Inc. 's lab in Bellevue, Wash. The trials used a combination of technologies, including carrier aggregation, 256 QAM and 4x4 MIMO on commercially available Nokia radio access hardware. In December Nokia trumpeted the fact that it had already signed 4.5G contracts with 110 service provider customers. (See Nokia Boasts 4.5G Momentum With 110 Deals.)

  • The UK is the first country to feel the effects of the European jobs cull planned by Chinese BSS specialist AsiaInfo Inc. (Nasdaq: ASIA), says a report on Telecoms.com, Light Reading's sister site. According to the report, the majority of AsiaInfo's UK marketing and sales team have either already left or are about to leave.

  • UK regulator Ofcom has found that British companies with up to four employees spend on average just £1,105 (US$1,361) a year on communications services, while those with between 50 and 249 employees shell out £11,323 ($13,946) a year. While 82% of SMEs surveyed said that their business needs were well catered for by the communications market, many cited problems with their Internet service, which still tended to be ADSL-based. For the full report (in PDF form), click here.

  • Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), the UK-based pay-TV giant, has launched its mobile service, which it claims stands out from rival offerings in the way it will allow customers to roll over any unused data into an "online piggybank," which they can use whenever they need to for up to three years. Currently it is a SIM-only offering, but Sky plans to offer handsets from Apple, Samsung and others in due course.

  • The "Ciscosson" love story goes on with Ericsson's announcement of new WiFi solutions created in partnership with its American pal. The new package, dubbed Evolved Wi-Fi Networks (EWN), combines Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) access networks with Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)'s WLAN technology to offer a range of benefits, says the Swedish vendor. For details of the goodies on offer, see this press release. (See What's the Deal Behind 'Ciscosson'? and Cisco + Ericsson: From Soup to Nuts.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
    1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

    Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
    1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
    LRTV Interviews
    Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
    1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
    LRTV Custom TV
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
    1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
    1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
    LRTV Interviews
    CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
    1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

    Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
    Between the CEOs
    CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Network Virtualization Simplified
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
    12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

    At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
    LRTV Custom TV
    Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
    LRTV Interviews
    The NFVi Stumbling Block
    12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
    Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
    Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
    Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Special Delivery Click Here
    You forgot your toy, human!
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.