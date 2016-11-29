& cplSiteName &

4.5G Sets High Bar for 5G

Iain Morris
1/6/2017
50%
50%

The gigabit LTE announcements are coming thick and fast. In the US, both AT&T and T-Mobile have this week revealed plans to launch higher-speed, 4.5G technology in 2017, while rival Sprint promised in late December that it would also introduce gigabit-speed services this year. (See AT&T Gets in the Gigabit LTE Race.)

Going one better, Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) claimed to have switched on LTE-Advanced Pro -- as the standard is officially known -- in December. And with Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) recently boasting of 110 4.5G deals, Europe's operators seem bound to join the fray over the next few weeks. (See Nokia Boasts 4.5G Momentum With 110 Deals.)

But the availability of gigabit-speed LTE services will add to the pressure on 5G developers to come up with a truly game-changing technology. It might even have implications for the 5G strategies on which operators embark.

Vaulting Ambition
Gigabit-speed 4G services set a high bar for the forthcoming 5G standard.
Gigabit-speed 4G services set a high bar for the forthcoming 5G standard.

The hubbub over the emerging technology is certainly understandable. Because 4.5G is an upgrade, rather than an entirely new technology, it can be deployed relatively economically, using existing 4G assets and spectrum resources. That is critical: Networks are struggling to cope with soaring volumes of mobile video traffic, while revenue growth is still proving elusive.

Included in the 3GPP's Release 13 last year, LTE-Advanced Pro makes use of techniques such as carrier aggregation and MIMO to boost capacity. With the former, spectrum channels in the same or different frequency bands can be combined to improve bandwidth. MIMO (for multiple input, multiple output) adds antenna capabilities for the same effect.

Besides appealing to operators, the technology should also be good news for equipment vendors in need of a post-2016 pick-me-up. Although it will not trigger a big wave of new spending in the same way as the first 4G standard, it may already have helped to dispel some gloom. Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) expects industry sales in the mobile infrastructure market to shrink by just 2-6% this year, compared with a 10-15% decline in 2016. Nokia, meanwhile, is guiding for a 2.2% fall in its own network revenues in 2017, after watching them slide 10.5% over the first nine months of last year. (See Is Ekholm Ericsson's Savior or Seller? and Nokia's New Software Unit to 'Redesign' Company.)

Developing market operators, in particular, may be eager to use LTE-Advanced Pro as a fixed wireless access solution in communities poorly served by wireline broadband technologies. Telcos such as Sri Lanka's Dialog GSM have already had success using LTE to provide broadband connectivity to customer premises, says Gabriel Brown, a senior analyst with the Heavy Reading market research business. The 4.5G standard could fortify such offerings.

In more developed markets, meanwhile, 4.5G could hold particular interest for operators prioritizing their mobile TV strategies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and UK-based EE (now a part of fixed-line incumbent BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)). Without gigabit-speed mobile connectivity, such players might struggle to support higher-quality video services.

Yet the business case for 5G is similarly predicated partly on demand for such higher-speed connectivity. Unless 5G delivers a substantial improvement over 4.5G in a commercial setting, operators may be in little rush to launch it. Even if it does, could the availability of gigabit-speed LTE, and mid-term lack of mobile applications requiring multi-gigabit-speed networks, take some wind out of 5G's sails, or at least convince operators to pursue a different 5G tack?

Next page: No 5G hurry

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Morris Lore
The world's biggest equipment vendor is bracing itself for a more turbulent ride this year.
BT's broadband rivals will never be happy until the former state-owned monopoly has been carved up.
Google is excited about this year's leaps in artificial intelligence. The rest of us should be worried.
Germany's incumbent says its biggest concern about BT is the risk that regulatory authorities carve it up.
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Digging Bluebird's Data Center
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.