& cplSiteName &

Huawei Slowdown Casts Pall Over Network Sector

Iain Morris
7/27/2017
50%
50%

A sharp slowdown in sales growth at China's Huawei has cast an even darker cloud over global network equipment markets after European rivals Ericsson and Nokia said conditions this year would be worse than previously feared.

The Chinese vendor, which has continued to grow sales while its Western rivals struggle, today reported its slowest rate of revenue growth in about four years, with revenues from carrier and enterprise customers up just 9.6% in the first six months of the year, according to Light Reading's calculations.

Overall sales for the first six months of the year were up 15%, to 283.1 billion ($42 billion) Chinese yuan, compared with the year-earlier period, said the company in a statement.

This time last year, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. flagged a 40% year-on-year increase in revenues, and sales were up one third in 2016. (See Huawei's Sales Soar but Profit Growth Grinds to a Halt.)

The update comes after Huawei told Light Reading earlier this year that its main carrier business, which accounts for about 56% of revenues, would grow at a much lower rate over the next five years because of reduced spending by communications service providers. (See CEO Interview: Huawei's Eric Xu.)

"Even a 10% [annual] growth would be a stretched target to work on," said Rotating CEO Eric Xu during a discussion with Light Reading at the Mobile World Congress.

In its six-month updates, Huawei does not break out all details of performance across its three main business areas of carrier, consumer (handsets) and enterprise, but it said it had achieved "solid growth" across all three groups in the first half of 2017.

According to a separate update from the consumer business, however, sales from gadgets were up 36.2% in the first six months, to RMB105.4 billion ($15.6 billion), compared with the first six months of 2016.

That means revenues from the carrier and enterprise divisions combined rose just 9.6%, to RMB177.7 billion ($26.4 billion), over the same period.

Having last year overtaken Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) to become the world's biggest supplier to communications service providers, Huawei has become increasingly reliant on its consumer and enterprise divisions for overall growth. (See Huawei: New King of the CSP Market.)

Sales at each of those businesses increased by more than 40% last year, while the carrier business reported revenue growth of about 24%.

Like Finland's Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), Huawei has been targeting other sectors to offset the slowdown in telco markets. In April it announced a bold push into the market for public cloud services -- a move that puts it in competition with hyperscale web players such as Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) -- although it made zero mention in its first-half sales update of the cloud division it was reported to have set up at the time. (See Huawei Takes Aim at AWS, Google With Public Cloud Move.)

The revenue slowdown has also fueled concern within Huawei about dwindling profitability. In a New Year message in January, Eric Xu complained that operating efficiency and cash flow at Huawei had seen little improvement in 2016 and promised to cut down on "empty and extravagant marketing events and conferences" and to avoid "blind rhetoric and optimism about Huawei as an industry leader." (See Is Huawei in for a Bumpy 2017?)

Huawei registered no meaningful improvement in net income in 2016 and its operating margin shrank to 11% in the first half of this year, from 12% in the year-earlier period.

That implies an increase of just 5% in operating income, to about RMB29.5 billion ($4.4 billion), compared with the first six months of 2016.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Huawei's update came on the same day that Nokia reported a 5% decline in sales at its main networks business and said its telco markets would shrink by 3% to 5% this year, having previously guided for a decline of 2.2%. (See Nokia Shames Ericsson on Profits but Sees Trouble Ahead.)

Swedish rival Ericsson, meanwhile, is now forecasting a "high single-digit percentage" decline in the market for radio access network equipment this year, up from an earlier forecast that market sales would fall by 2% to 6%. (See Ericsson Shares Slump on Gloomy Q2 Update.)

While Huawei still appears to be outperforming its chief competitors, its slowdown shows it is also feeling the pain as communications service providers cut spending on network equipment.

The arrival of 5G technology in the next couple of years could persuade telcos to open the purse strings once again, although operators may be in little hurry to roll out 5G networks on a massive scale while their own revenues continue to shrink.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (2) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
BBC Head: We Must Reinvent Broadcasting for a New Generation
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/21/2017
NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 7/21/2017
What's a Little Throttling Between Friends?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/24/2017
Qualcomm Takes Q3 Pummeling From Apple
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/20/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.