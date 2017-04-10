|
How to Identify & Prevent Communication Failures in NFC Transactions
Imagine your company produces contactless payment terminals (NFC) for banking and retail. Recently, you keep getting complaints from the payment provider about failed payment transactions in a certain region. How to find the cause of the problem? It is much too costly to send out engineers to check all faulty terminals. Don't worry, the new COMPRION TraceCase enables you to easily and inconspicuously trace NFC communication in the field.
