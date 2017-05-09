Radisys Launches MobilityEngine RAN Software

HILLSBORO, OR -- Radisys Corp., provider of open telecom solutions, today introduced the evolution of its CellEngine product line to MobilityEngine, a portfolio of disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) software solutions and services that enable mobile service providers to evolve their access networks from LTE-Advanced to 5G.

The 5G network infrastructure market is expected to grow aggressively, with a predicted $28B in annual spend by the end of 2025, making service providers seek out not only technically disruptive solutions to meet 5G application demand, but commercially disruptive as well. Radisys, with its CellEngine heritage of market-leading small cell RAN solutions, its telecom hardware and system integration expertise, its experience with cloud business models and commitment to open architectures and ecosystem such as Open Networking Foundation, xRAN Foundation and the Telecom Infra Project, is well poised with MobilityEngine to address these complex challenges and enable mobile service providers to significantly reduce CapEx and OpEx as they roll out their 5G networks.

While 5G standardization efforts are still evolving, service providers are eager to begin early deployments to meet industry requirements for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth connectivity that will power the forecasted 50 billion connected IoT devices by 2020.

Radisys’ MobilityEngine is an open 5G RAN platform and services offering that supports LTE-Advanced network deployments today, while delivering an easy migration path to 5G. It enables a phased 5G rollout approach to prep mobile service providers for mass scale 5G deployments in the near future.

MobilityEngine is based on the 5G Technical Forum (TF) specification with a roadmap in place to support 5G New Radio (NR) Non Standalone (NSA) mode as well as 5G NR Standalone (SA) Mode for the delivery of new advanced services. By supporting early 5G network investments, MobilityEngine provides early adopters with a time-to-market advantage as they move to commercializing 5G services with the completion of the 3GPP 5G specification in 2018.

MobilityEngine’s LTE-Advanced and 5G mobile access solutions run the gamut of deployment scenarios, from supporting small cell deployments with thousands of users in a concentrated area to enabling virtualized RAN deployments running on general compute baseband units.

MobilityEngine supports emerging 5G services at the edge of the network and enables network slicing as part of a MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) architecture to enable new use cases, increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. For example in an enterprise scenario, MobilityEngine could enable the local breakout of user data from the network edge to enable localized control and enhanced security, without having to support backhaul of the connections.

MobilityEngine can also be deployed in a CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) architecture as it disaggregates the access technology from the core network, supporting open standard APIs and the separation of software from the underlying hardware. With a modular platform approach, a phased rollout of 5G that aligns with standards progression, and end-to-end integration services, Radisys is enabling service providers to deploy 5G services with improved time-to-market and lower cost.

