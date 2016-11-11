& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Is Huawei About to Buy a Security Vendor?

Ray Le Maistre
12/21/2016
50%
50%

In today's regional roundup: UK's Snooper's Charter shot down by Euro court; Altiostar's virtual RAN surfaces in Italy; and more.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is in talks to acquire an Israeli cloud database security startup called HexaTier, according to this Reuters report. Huawei isn't known for making a lot of acquisitions and has stuck to smaller, strategic deals when it has opened its purse, and this deal, which looks like it would be related to the vendor's Enterprise division, would certainly follow that trend. (See Huawei Buys Rump of Irish SDN, NFV Specialist and Huawei Spends $25M on Neul's IoT Smarts.)

  • The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK's Investigatory Powers bill, also known as the Snooper's Charter, falls foul of European Union legislation. The bill, which is now passed as law in the UK, forces telcos and Web services firms to collect and store 12 months' worth of information about customer/user communications, including visits to websites, that can then be inspected by security services upon issue of a warrant. But "EU law precludes national legislation that prescribes general and indiscriminate retention of data," notes the court in this ruling. As our sister site Teelcoms.com notes in its article, Europe shoots down Snoopers Charter and indiscriminate collection of data, this could lead to amendments to, or even the repeal of, the bill.

  • TIM, perhaps better known as Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI), has teamed up with Cisco-backed startup Altiostar to undertake what it believes is one of the first live network trials of virtual RAN technology. TIM had previously tested Altiostar's virtual network function in its Turin labs but has now also implemented it for a trial in Saluzzo. According to the operator, "a virtual server has been installed in Turin, more than 60 kilometres away from the Saluzzo antennas, which has demonstrated its ability to coordinate radio base station even at considerable distances, without affecting connection and performance, thanks to efficient transmission techniques based on Ethernet fronthauling." TIM, which has been playing with Altiostar's tech for more than a year, regards this trial as the latest step in its evolution path towards 5G. For more on this (and some gratuitous Godfather references), see TIM claims another Euro 5G first – live vRAN. (See Ciao Bella Radio! Telecom Italia Tests Altiostar for details of TIM's initial lab tests.)

    In other European developments:

    — Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
    LRTV Interviews
    The NFVi Stumbling Block
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
    LRTV Interviews
    DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
    12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

    Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
    LRTV Interviews
    NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
    12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
    LRTV Interviews
    Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
    12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
    LRTV Interviews
    CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
    12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

    CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
    LRTV Interviews
    Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
    12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

    The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
    12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

    There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
    12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

    Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
    12|13|16   |   1:50   |   (1) comment

    Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
    LRTV Custom TV
    John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
    12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Pierre Lynch of Ixia Shares Insights on Virtualization
    12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Ixia's Pierre Lynch discusses the impact of virtulization on testing and more.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Photos: MBB Forum 2016, Tokyo Day 2
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    Wheeler to Leave FCC Next Month
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/15/2016
    5G in US: Will Spectrum Be the Speed Bump?
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/19/2016
    Evernote CEO: 'We Messed Up' on Privacy
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Ixia's for Sale. Who Might Buy?
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Evernote Wrapping Up Google Cloud Migration, Looking Ahead to Machine Learning
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/20/2016
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Reverse Artificial Intelligence Click Here
    Instead of robots, how about baboons?
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.