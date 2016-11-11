Eurobites: Is Huawei About to Buy a Security Vendor?

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK's Investigatory Powers bill, also known as the Snooper's Charter, falls foul of European Union legislation. The bill, which is now passed as law in the UK, forces telcos and Web services firms to collect and store 12 months' worth of information about customer/user communications, including visits to websites, that can then be inspected by security services upon issue of a warrant. But "EU law precludes national legislation that prescribes general and indiscriminate retention of data," notes the court in this ruling. As our sister site Teelcoms.com notes in its article, Europe shoots down Snoopers Charter and indiscriminate collection of data, this could lead to amendments to, or even the repeal of, the bill.
TIM, perhaps better known as Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI), has teamed up with Cisco-backed startup Altiostar to undertake what it believes is one of the first live network trials of virtual RAN technology. TIM had previously tested Altiostar's virtual network function in its Turin labs but has now also implemented it for a trial in Saluzzo. According to the operator, "a virtual server has been installed in Turin, more than 60 kilometres away from the Saluzzo antennas, which has demonstrated its ability to coordinate radio base station even at considerable distances, without affecting connection and performance, thanks to efficient transmission techniques based on Ethernet fronthauling." TIM, which has been playing with Altiostar's tech for more than a year, regards this trial as the latest step in its evolution path towards 5G. For more on this (and some gratuitous Godfather references), see TIM claims another Euro 5G first – live vRAN. (See Ciao Bella Radio! Telecom Italia Tests Altiostar for details of TIM's initial lab tests.)
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
At Ultra-broadband Forum, Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, discussed how important it is for countries, companies and everybody to be working together to help to build the broadband and digital economies (UBBF2016).
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Future Networks should satisfy many requirements such as high throughput, extremely low latency, flexible mobility, intrinsic security, networking automation, and so forth. The Chief Architect of Huawei Future Networks addresses a holistic solution, i.e., IP 2020, to achieve these requirements for various future life scenarios (e.g., autonomous driving, tactile ...
Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.