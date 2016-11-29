Ericsson, China Mobile Collaborate on Cloud RAN

STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), the research division of China Mobile, to initiate the collaborative research and development of Cloud RAN.

China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator by number of subscribers, has been accelerating investment on both 4G LTE rollout and 5G exploration. Cloud RAN is perceived as a key facilitator on the network evolution from 4G towards 5G.

In accordance with the MoU, the cooperation between China Mobile and Ericsson is set to a two-year duration for Cloud RAN, that includes:

Unify the understanding of Cloud RAN and jointly define Cloud RAN use cases

Joint research of the key technologies related to Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) based Cloud RAN, the construction of the Cloud RAN architecture for future 5G use cases, and towards the standardization of the related interfaces and capability