Eurobites: Ericsson Restates Its Financials, Warns of Impairment Charges

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone abandons Maltese merger; Sheffield sticks the knife into Uber; Türk Telekom's TV ambitions.
As it said it would do earlier in the year, Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has restated its financials according to its four new reporting segments, which are Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Other. The vendor has today disclosed the restated financials for full years 2015 and 2016, and the first three quarters of 2017. Here are those restated numbers in full:
Table 1:
Net sales SEK million
2017 Q1 – Q3
2016
2015
Networks
91,781
140,984
157,791
Digital Services
28,116
45,298
49,443
Managed Services
18,309
27,501
30,597
Other
5,898
8,825
9,089
Total
144,104
222,608
246,920
Source: Ericsson
Table 2:
Operating income, reported SEK million
2017 Q1 – Q3
2016
2015
Networks
6,017
17,570
28,290
Digital Services
-15,232
-6,663
-3,389
Managed Services
-2,972
-507
-19
Other
-6,183
-4,101
-3,077
Total
-18,370
6,299
21,805
Source: Ericsson
Table 3:
Operating income, adjusted* SEK million
2017 Q1 – Q3
2016
2015
Networks
12,992
20,983
31,055
Digital Services
-6,854
-3,487
-1,514
Managed Services
-752
-125
219
Other
-4,052
-3,505
-2,915
Total
1,334
13,866
26,845
* The numbers exclude restructuring charges and are adjusted for certain other items affecting comparability in 2017. Source: Ericsson
Ericsson also warned of potential impairment charges in the Digital Services and Other segments, though it says these would not affect cash flow.
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has abandoned plans to merge its Maltese unit with Melita Group , saying that the two parties were unable to satisfy the requirements of the Maltese Competition Authority.
The northern English city of Sheffield has followed in the footsteps of London by refusing to renew the operating license of Uber, the app-powered cab-hailing company. As Reuters reports, Uber failed to respond to requests from the local authority regarding its management of the app. Uber claims the paperwork was sent to an incorrect address. The London case, meanwhile, heads to the courts next week. (See Uber Crashes Into UK Regulators, Loses London License.)
Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S. has its sights set on becoming the number one provider of TV in Turkey within the next five years, according to a Broadband TV News report citing Hurriyet Daily News. Its CEO, Paul Doany, says that the operator is well placed to rule the TV roost, having a fixed-line infrastructure that already covers 98% of Turkish homes.
