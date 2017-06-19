& cplSiteName &

Ericsson Shares Slump on Gloomy Q2 Update

Iain Morris
7/18/2017
50%
50%

Ailing Ericsson has served up further disappointment for investors, swinging to a second-quarter net loss of 1 billion Swedish kroner ($120 million) and warning that market conditions will be worse than it had previously feared.

The update wiped about 9% off the value of Ericsson's shares during morning trading in Stockholm. That reversed much of the gain Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) had seen under new CEO Börje Ekholm since the start of the year, although at the time of publication shares were still about 2.6% higher than on January 2.

Sales continued to decline, dropping 8% compared with the year-earlier quarter, to about SEK49.9 billion ($6 billion), and by 13% on a constant currency basis.

CEO Börje Ekholm, who took charge of Ericsson in January, is focused mainly on restoring profitability at the business, which has been hit by a market downturn and fierce competition from rivals including China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and a somewhat reinvigorated Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK). (See Ekholm's Vision of Slimmer Ericsson Lacks Detail & Dazzle.)

Yet despite early efforts to improve efficiency, Ericsson slumped to an operating loss of SEK1.2 billion ($150 million) from a profit of SEK2.8 billion ($340 million) in the year-earlier quarter.

In response, Ericsson said it would intensify its cost-cutting activities this year as it works on boosting its operating margin to about 12% from its current level of 0.3%, once restructuring charges are stripped out.

The new target, said the company in a press release, is to implement cost savings with an annual run rate of at least SEK10 billion ($1.2 billion) by mid-2018.

But the outlook seems bleaker than ever: Executives said they were now expecting the addressable market to decline at a "high single-digit percentage" rate this year, having previously guided for a decline of between 2% and 6%.

Nokia expects its own market to shrink by about 2.2% in 2017, although Ericsson insisted that its latest guidance was in line with external market expectations regarding the radio access network sector.

Ericsson now expects to see a "negative impact" of SEK3.5 billion ($420 million) at the operating income level in the next 12 months, blaming an "increased risk of market and customer project adjustments" for the latest forecast.

In addition, it said that a new plan to reduce the capitalization of development expenses and hardware costs would have a negative impact of SEK2.9 billion ($350 million) on operating income in the second half of this year.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

A slump in software sales and lower mobile broadband investments by customers appear largely responsible for the decline at Ericsson's networks business, where revenues fell 8.5%, to SEK36.8 billion ($4.5 billion). And while the networks division remained profitable, its operating margin shrank to 10% from 13% in the year-earlier quarter.

But the situation was much worse at the strategically important IT and cloud business, where sales fell around 5%, to SEK10.9 billion ($1.3 billion), and the operating loss widened from SEK1.1 billion ($130 million) to SEK2.4 billion ($290 million).

Ericsson indicated that lower capitalization of R&D expenses was responsible for the increase in losses and said its gross margin continued to be hit by large digital transformation projects.

It has been exploring "options" for its similarly unprofitable media business and was recently reported to have hired banks to look into the possibility of a divestment. Ericsson's cloud hardware assets may also go up for sale. (See Ericsson Moves Closer to Media Business Sale – Report.)

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
The Finger-Lickin' Fone: A Plucky Effort?
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 7/14/2017
Nielsen Report Highlights Pay-TV Dilemma
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/13/2017
Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Chipmunk Programmer Click Here
Needs a hoodie.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.