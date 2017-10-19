Sprint Narrows Loss, Avoids T-Mobile Questions

Sprint reported a $48 million net loss for its fiscal second quarter Wednesday as the operator -- like T-Mobile -- declined to hold an earnings call in order to avoid answering any questions about a long-anticipated merger between the mobile service providers.
Revenue for the quarter was $7.93 billion, down from $8.25 billion 12 months ago. The operator's net loss narrowed to $48 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $142 million, or $0.04 per share, a year ago.
The operator reported wireless net additions for the quarter ended September of 378,000. This included 279,000 signing on for monthly contracts, and 95,000 getting into pay-as-you-go agreements.
The companies have plenty of regulatory reasons for not wanting to discuss a potential deal. But there's also the fact that some questions are going to be uncomfortable. Many consumers don't think the merger would boost competition -- at least, that's what the results of a Light Reading poll tell us. (See A T-Mobile/Sprint Merger: Would It Spur Competition?)
There's also that whole jobs thing.
"This potential merger will result in the loss of at least 20,000 U.S. jobs and will harm consumers by reducing competition," the Communications Workers of America union said in a release Tuesday. All of the major US mobile operators, however, are anticipating a regulatory light touch from the Trump administration. (See AT&T Q3: Taxes, FirstNet & '5G Evolution'.)
Sprint shares are up 0.71% at $7.05 in pre-market trading in the US.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.