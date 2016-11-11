Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents

Nokia's shares took a dive Wednesday afternoon after the Finnish networking vendor announced it is suing Apple over alleged patent infringements.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has filed suit in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The vendor says there are 32 patents at stake across the actions, covering displays, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding.

Nokia did sign a patent agreement with Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) in 2011 but nothing since then. Nokia says that it has since acquired the patent portfolios of NSN (2013) and Alcatel-Lucent (2016) and that its "patented inventions" are "used by many of Apple's products."

"Since agreeing to a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," Ilkka Rahnasto, head of patent business at Nokia, said in a statement.

This follows Apple filing suit against Acacia Research Corp., accusing it of colluding with Nokia to extract exorbitant revenues from the iPhone maker.

Nokia's shares were trading at $8.42 -- down 1.53% -- Wednesday afternoon. Apple was up 0.26% at $117.26.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading