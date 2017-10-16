& cplSiteName &

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus Available Now at MetTel

10/18/2017
NEW YORK -- MetTel today announced it is offering the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers can purchase iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at MetTel.net.

"iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have many innovative features that make them the preferred productivity tools of the enterprise," said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility and IoT for MetTel, "The new iPhone is a powerful combination with MetTel's 'two-minute drill' which makes new devices enterprise-ready in record time with over-the-air installation of security and business process software using Apple’s DEP for all the carrier networks that we offer.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at MetTel.net starting October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For the first time, a company can purchase all their new iOS devices from MetTel and ready them for use through MetTel's Universal Device Enrollment Program, regardless of which national or local communications network they are on. Previously, devices would be enrolled separately for each network they would connect to, taking additional time and resources and delaying employee productivity. MetTel's Enterprise Mobility Management provides centralized control, security and compliance over all devices.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit MetTel.net

For more details on iPhone please visit http://www.apple.com/

MetTel

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL)

