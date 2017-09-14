A Glitch in Time? Apple Admits to Watch Connectivity Problem

Apple has this week admitted to a 4G connectivity issue with its new Series 3 smartwatch, the first model with LTE on board.

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) told Reuters Wednesday that the phone can experience LTE connectivity problems when it connects to public WiFi networks. So, basically, this means a user could have problems with cellular calls on the phone if on WiFi in Starbucks, or in an airport with free WiFi.

One of the selling points of the new $399 -- and up -- Series 3 watch is its ability to handle cellular voice and data calls without needing a short-range Bluetooth connection to the user's iPhone.

Apple reportedly says it will develop a software fix for the glitch.

LTE-enabled smartwatches are likely to become a bigger topic soon, despite Apple's teething troubles with the technology in this format. More on that in the near future.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading